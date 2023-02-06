Industry reaction to the release of the UK MedTech Strategy





The Department of Health and Human Services has launched the UK’s first Health Technology Strategy to accelerate access to innovative technologies.

It also outlines the steps necessary to enable patients to access the technology through the NHS. This frees up clinician time by delivering diagnosis, treatment and care faster. The NHS spends $10 billion a year on medical technology such as syringes, wheelchairs, cardiac pacemakers and medical imaging equipment such as X-ray machines.

This strategy aims to make the right product available at the right place at the right price, based on what we have learned from the COVID-19 pandemic and the rapid development of medical technology during it.

The strategy will use up-to-date data on the effectiveness of new technologies to provide value for money, ensure that prices are reasonable for the health system, and build resilient supply chains to ensure that the UK is intended to help prepare for future pandemics.

The effective use of medical technology is critical to reducing treatment waiting lists as it may expedite diagnosis and provide new and improved ways to treat and support patients.

The main objectives of this strategy are:

Strengthening the supply of the best equipment to increase resilience to healthcare challenges such as pandemics, improving NHS performance through modern technology, leading to faster diagnosis, treatment and ultimately hospital discharge. Allows the bed to be vacated. It encourages innovative research, attracts investment to the UK economy and creates jobs across the country. In 2021, there are nearly 60 different research programs supporting innovative technologies, with over 1 billion in funding. Increase clinician understanding and awareness of medical technology to enable more informed purchases of new products, better serving taxpayer money and patients. Building on our Life Sciences vision, our role as an innovation partner to improve collaboration between the NHS, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence and the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency to ensure patients have safe access to the right products. fulfill.

Health Minister Will Quince said: Britain’s innovative spirit has provided innovative technology during the pandemic, including COVID tests and ventilators.

The NHS spends about $10 billion a year on medical technology, focused on reducing hospital stays, enhancing diagnostics, preventing disease and freeing up staff time, so we can work with industry to use this. looking forward to

Peter Ellingworth, UK Healthtech Industry Association, said: ABHI welcomes the publication of the DHSC MedTech Strategy. We also welcome the recognition of the importance of health tech in helping the NHS deliver excellent care to people in the UK. Healthtech plays a key role in improving outcomes by rerouting patients and increasing productivity and efficiency.

It is important that this strategy supports the life science vision goal of creating a superior business environment for healthtech companies. We look forward to working closely with the Directorate General in implementing the strategy.

Sandrine Moirez, senior vice president and international general manager of digital health care company iRhythm, welcomed the announcement of the strategy, stressing the importance of breakthrough innovation and the importance of providing the NHS with an efficient working framework. He said he outlined the importance of tech companies.

It is good that governments recognize the value of accelerating the adoption of innovative products. This is especially important when they improve clinical, operational and financial outcomes. “Proving skills and demonstrating improved clinicians are critical to the long-term success of the NHS. The patient experience.” will be rapidly and safely adopted nationally, with operational and financial system advantages.

PA Consulting’s Valerie Phillips said that combined with the revised UK medical device regulatory requirements, the strategy could foster innovation across the sector, where innovation has a lasting impact on patient outcomes and equality. We believe the UK can play a central role globally in ensuring that Access to care for patients across different pathways.

Through a collaborative approach, providing clear signals of demand and engaging with the industry from the start, the strategy drives innovation pathways.

With a wealth of product and solution options in an increasingly complex landscape, MedTech Strategy sets a clear vision to ensure the right products reach the right patients in the right circumstances. To do. This ensures that innovative products reach patients and deliver desired health outcomes.

Ellie Kearney, policy lead for the Health Tech Alliance, was pleased with the publication of the strategy and encouraged by the policy’s recommendations, but felt it was not enough to address adoption challenges.

We are encouraged by the fact that many of the key policy recommendations were included in the final report, including making supply chains more resilient. Raise awareness among clinicians. greater use of real-world evidence; streamlined approaches across all areas of technology within the healthcare system; A centralized approach to data collection.

However, this strategy falls short of truly addressing the challenges in adopting medical technology in England. It will take around 17 years for the device to be adopted by the NHS, and it is very disappointing that the strategy has not touched on a faster adoption route. Nor did it provide solutions for sustainable long-term financing solutions which are important for SMEs and the industry at large if they wish to be adopted within the NHS during this time of need.

We will continue to work with the Directorate General of Medical Technology to ensure that the implementation plan benefits the medtech sector, prioritizing key areas that have been left out within the strategy. .

