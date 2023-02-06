Is there still a career in solar energy innovation?





Does Solar Energy Still Need Innovation? So is there still a career in solar innovation for engineering talent to invent new solar technologies?

Most renewable energy technologies are now at commercial level and have passed the innovation stage. Current careers tend to be in construction, factory production, logistics, or sales.

However, one solar technology requires innovative technology. Tower Concentrated Photovoltaics (CSP), where the heliostat solar field surrounds a solar receiver at the top of a central tower, still needs innovation to reduce heliostat costs and enable deployment growth . The heliostat accounts for about 30% of the cost.

Heliostat innovation needs to continue, says Rebecca Mitchell, a researcher in the Concentrated Photovoltaic (CSP) Division of the Thermal Energy Science and Technology Group at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). increase.

A solar power plant currently costs about $100 per square meter, and one of the main goals is to bring it down to $50. So there is a lot of room for continued innovation.

Optics and robotics control the movement of each heliostat at its position within the solar field. This is because it continuously adjusts the angle at which the sunlight is reflected so that the moving sun’s reflections are focused on the tower’s solar receivers.

Innovation in heliostat engineering is still needed

Partly because relatively few tower CSP plants have been built, heliostat designs still vary from plant to plant. Trough dominated early projects, but towers (the kind that use mirrors around towers) are still in the early stages of commercial deployment.

And the need for this solar technology will grow

As wind and solar energy become more popular, the need for power that can be dispatched when needed increases. CSP is a great option as it can store heat for a long time. This is essential for the future of our energy grid, as CSP, a solar thermal power plant, has a rotating mass like a conventional thermal power plant, thus stabilizing the grid. But these fossil fuel-fired power plants are being phased out as climate concerns grow.

Also, this form of solar energy will increasingly play a role in providing renewable heat directly to industrial processes that have relied on fossil fuels for high temperature heat. This is because Tower CSP can generate up to 1,500C of solar heat.

These two factors, the need for innovation and the expected increase in future demand, mean that Tower CSP currently offers the most intellectually challenging career in renewable energy innovation. To do.

Heliocon

To meet this need to attract new talent into solar innovation careers at Heliostat Engineering, Mitchell’s team at NREL developed materials at HelioCon, a new site to educate a new generation of solar researchers. The effort was created by a consortium that includes the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO), Sandia, and his NREL in the United States and his ASTRI, the Solar Thermal Research Institute in Australia.

She explained that the focus was on creating this online resource database to make knowledge more accessible. Our core team is looking into developing resource materials to make it easier for newcomers entering the space to get the information they need to get involved.

Careers in These Solar Innovations Require a STEM Background

Here’s her advice to anyone wanting to get into this field of research: I also have coding and programming experience. All of this translates into the types of degrees and the types of skills we need. So those are the areas that we’re trying to attract more students out of high school. Then you get more specific courses like engineering coursework in colleges like optics and robotics.

The industry needs talent in mechanical engineering, machine learning, robotics and AI for heliostat innovation. But she said a materials science degree is also valuable in developing thermal energy storage and heat transfer materials, which are also needed to reduce the overall cost of CSP.

As such, she commented that she has interests in a variety of fields spanning different engineering disciplines. Everything that helps advance technology in this area. It is interdisciplinary and requires skills in mathematics, mechanical engineering and physics.

SETO and both renewable research institutes, NREL and Sandia, are accepting interns who wish to pursue careers in renewable energy. We are attracting highly qualified applicants with the engineering talent and software development skills that Tower CSP requires. HelioCon offers introductory training on his website using SolTrace, an optical ray tracing modeling tool developed by NREL.

Tower CSP is a little-known renewable sector

Many college and high school students want to get into renewable energy, but the problem is that many have never heard of the technology, commented Mitchell. The research community is small, mostly concentrated in a few different institutions, and knowledge is not widely available. And some of it just addresses the issue of not being widely known.

The HelioCon presentation at the 2022 SolarPACES Conference also pointed to the need to provide a heliostat reference library accessible to newcomers.

They now partially assemble an extensive library of publicly available journal publications on their website. As such, the team is now working to produce information on heliostat innovation needs and challenges in a more accessible language.

