Dell Technologies Cuts 6,650 Heads, Reshapes Support, ISG Team

The steps taken to anticipate the effects of the recession are no longer sufficient. In a memo to employees on Monday, Jeff Clark, co-COO of Dell, wrote:

Dell Technologies is reorganizing key divisions and reducing headcount. That’s because he hopes to soften the blow of a global recession that has so far devastated more than 40,000 channel jobs and devastated other prominent technology vendors.

Dell’s vice chairman and co-COO Jeff Clarke announced 6,650 layoffs in a memo Monday as the company tried to stem the cuts with hiring freezes, travel restrictions and cost cuts, but the terms were eventually met. It outlined that it could not be changed in favor of Dell.

“The steps we have taken to anticipate the impact of the recession … are no longer sufficient. Additional decisions must be made to prepare us for the road ahead,” Clark wrote. “In the coming days and weeks, we will start to see a series of changes, some resets, across the organisation, to better structure us for the future, better collaboration, less complexity, speed. They help us focus on purpose-driven work and put ourselves in the best position to make the biggest difference to our customers, Dell Technologies and each other. A leader will contact you immediately about any changes that may affect the team.”

Dell told the US Securities and Exchange Commission that the job cuts will cut about 5% of Dell’s workforce. The company, which has approximately 133,000 employees, expects to recognize costs related to these actions in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

Global sales organization affected

Dell is making changes to its global sales organization, aligning regional sales teams with the Dell Technologies Select team to cover customer and partner relationships worldwide. The support team will also be reorganized along similar lines.

Dell Services integrates support services from our Infrastructure Support and Commercial groups to “strengthen the feedback loop” between our customers, our support teams, and our product teams. Clark wrote that the change would bring the cost of services closer to the “control point” of engineering and product design costs. He wrote that it would allow Dell to “develop more integrated solutions faster.”

Within its Infrastructure Support Group, which covers servers, storage, and Apex products, Dell has “shifted teams and resources to high-priority products that best meet customer and partner needs.”

“Unfortunately, changes like this will cause some members of our team to leave the company,” Clark wrote. It’s a decision I had to make for.Know that you will support those affected as they transition to the next opportunity.”

PC Sales Weak Despite Record Earnings

Dell hits record high in 2022 with global sales surpassing $101 billion, but slow PC sales have pushed Dell’s sales down 6% year-over-year. Research firm IDC also reports that Dell’s shipments of his PCs dropped by 37% over the holiday season.

Dell’s infrastructure business offset these pressures with increased sales. And as of the end of October, Dell’s third-quarter sales were up 6% year-over-year.

Clark told the rest of the workforce that he was confident in the company’s future despite the dismissal of 6,650 colleagues.

“Remember, we have weathered recessions before and came out stronger,” he wrote. “We will win, as always, for our customers, partners and each other. We will be more competitive, we will be more focused and we will find new levels of operational performance. When the market recovers. , we are ready.”

