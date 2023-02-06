Sony Launches First PS5 and Xbox Series X Compatible AV Receivers





It may have taken a lot longer than most of its rivals, but Sony has finally come up with a range of AV receivers capable of handling all of the latest gaming features that have long been accessible to the very popular PS5 game console brand. succeeded in releasing the

All four of Sony’s new PS5-ready AVRs (the gaming features they support, of course, also play well on the Xbox Series X and high-end PCs) fall into the brand’s premium Elevated Standard (ES) product category. In short, the STR-AZ7000ES, STR-AZ5000ES, STR-AZ3000ES, and STR-AZ1000ES all benefit from excellent build quality that combines a traditional frame-beam chassis design with a transformer base, resulting in superior sound with less distortion. It has come true. The thickness of the exterior bodywork on the new ES model has also been significantly increased compared to the previous model, increasing by 200% at the lower end and 120% on both sides.

STR-AZ7000ES AVR supports all the latest gaming features.

Sony Electronics Corporation

advertisement

Of course, anyone can buy and install the four new ES AVRs, but by building in a number of high-end system integration features, such as flexible connectivity and advanced IP control compatibility, Sony hopes to expand the custom installation market. We have worked hard to appeal to .Equipped with a state-of-the-art control system.

Taking a closer look at the new gaming features of Sony’s latest ES AVR, each model features HDMI 2.1 inputs and outputs, passing through 4K resolution graphics at 120Hz frame rates and supporting variable refresh rates. can. It also supports automatic low-latency mode switching for HDMI 2.1, as well as automatic HDR tone mapping and automatic genre picture mode, which are perfect features for Sony’s so-called PS5.

All new receivers are also capable of handling 8K graphics at refresh rates up to 60Hz. This is possible with a PC rig capable of delivering a state-of-the-art experience. The PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles have yet to adopt the once touted 8K capabilities.

advertisement

With the buggy HDMI 2.1 port that has plagued many AVRs from other brands over the past few years, we should be able to expect the new Sony ES AVR to offer cutting-edge gaming capabilities. problem.

Sony’s new ES AV receiver is the first to support the brand’s 360 spatial sound mapping technology. This creates multiple phantom speakers around the room, producing an immersive cinematic experience that sounds like it’s created with more speakers than it actually is.

The STR-AN1000ES offers most of the same features as the ES model, but with a lower build quality… [+] and low price.

Photo: Sony Electronics Corporation

advertisement

If you’ve had the chance to experience Sony’s 360 spatial sound mapping system in action, you know that much depends on how well the Phantom speakers take into account the specific characteristics of the room. With this in mind, the new AVR uses Sony’s Digital Cinema AutoCalibration IX system to measure speaker placement in the context of a 3D audio space using the included microphones to determine each speaker’s distance, Modify angle, sound pressure, and frequency response.

Of course, ES receivers can also play Dolby Atmos and DTS:X object-based audio tracks, and the calibration system can adapt the sound of these premium formats to specific room conditions.

The new receiver’s HDMI port can pass HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision HDR formats, but there’s no mention of the HDR10+ format, which some content will use as an alternative to Dolby Vision. However, passthrough of IMAX Enhanced video sources and support for his IMAX Enhanced variation of the DTS:X audio format have also been confirmed.

advertisement

As you’d expect from a modern high-end AVR, all four ES Series models play high-definition audio files, including native support for high-quality, lossless DSD formats.

Sony doesn’t have a particularly good record of different departments working together to deliver value-added Sony system features. Beyond the aforementioned Perfect for PS5 features, however, the new ES AVR offers some additional perks for owners of other Sony kits.

For example, if you connect the AVR to a Sony Bravia XR TV with Acoustic Center Sync feature, the AVR will combine the audio from the TV with the audio from the center speaker channel to enhance the sense of center channel sound (especially speech). Coming directly from the mouths of people speaking on screen.

The new ES AVR can also be controlled using the Sony Bravia TV remote and can be wirelessly connected to Sony speakers such as the SA-RS5, SA-RS3S, AS-SW5 and SA-SW3 units. Sony’s HT-A7000 soundbar. Numerous third-party connectivity systems are also supported, including Works With Sonos, Chromecast built-in, Spotify Connect and Apple Airplay.

advertisement

Looking at the main differences between the four ES models, the flagship AZ7000ES will support 13.2 channels, feature 7 HDMI 2.1 inputs and 2 HDMI 2.1 outputs, and will be priced at $3,299.99 (4,499.99 CAD). . AZ5000ES supports 11.2 channels, also has 7 HDMI 2.1 inputs and 2 HDMI 2.1 outputs, and is priced at 2,099.99 (2,999.99 CAD). The AZ3000ES supports 9.2 channels, has 6 HDMI 2.1 inputs and 2 HDMI 2.1 outputs, and is priced at $1,699 (CAD $2,599.99). Finally, the AZ1000ES supports 7.2 channels, 6 HDMI 2.1 inputs, 2 HDMI 2.1 outputs and is priced at $1,099 ($1,699.99 CAD).

Joining the new ES AVR quartet is the new STR-AN1000ES receiver, created by Sony for consumers looking to upgrade their current home theater system. It doesn’t have the premium build quality of the ES series, but it still offers 8K and 4K with 7.2 channel, 120Hz/VRR HDMI support, Hi-Res audio playback, Sony’s Digital Cinema auto-calibration feature, and Sony’s We also provide support. 360 spatial sound mapping system. AN1000ES is available for $899.99 in the US and $1,199.99 in Canada.

Sony has yet to confirm a final release date for the new AVR series, but it’s already available for pre-order on Sony’s US and Canadian websites.

advertisement

Related Documents

HDMI Bugs Affecting Xbox Series X Fixed, Latest Denon and Marantz AVR Production Runs

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/johnarcher/2023/02/05/sony-launches-its-first-ps5-and-xbox-series-x-friendly-av-receivers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos