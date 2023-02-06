Dyson, Everlane, AirPods Pro 2: Best Online Sales Right Now





Get discounts on Logitech Pop Keys, Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryers, and your favorite over-ear headphones today. All of the above is shown below.

spring style event

If you’re looking to refresh your winter-to-spring wardrobe, check out Everlane’s upscale basics, cashmere styles, and more. This weekend is the perfect time to check out the Everlanes site. Because the brand offers 20% off orders over $250 and 30% off orders over $375.

$249 $199 at Amazon

Three years after its debut and after landing in the ears of everyone you seem to know, Apple’s wildly popular AirPods Pro have finally received a refresh. It offers key upgrades such as improved noise cancellation (ANC), wider fit options, expanded touch controls, longer battery life and more. The second-generation AirPods Pro are currently priced at their lowest ever price of $199, so save on those expensive earbuds by ordering them now on Amazon.

$100 $80 on Amazon

These colorful Logitech keyboards didn’t just find our reviewers to offer satisfying typing, convenient emoji keys, and multi-device support, making for a great experience all around. Whether you’re looking to simplify your setup or upgrade in the new year, this keyboard is all the motivation you need to get started. Save $20 on 3 colors, the best discount you’ve ever seen, and make your little heart tick.

$460 $400 on Amazon

More than just cleaning floors, Dyson is a pro at styling strands with a variety of hair tools. This is the lowest price I’ve seen on Amazon. Normally, these dryers can be bought for his $460, so add one of his to his own hair care arsenal before this best-ever discount ends.

$400 $348 on Amazon

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are the best over-ear headphones you can buy, with a slimmer design and a sleek noise-cancelling mic than their predecessors. These high-end headphones typically retail for $400, which is in line with the lowest price I’ve seen on Amazon.

The latest Revlon One Step Hair Dryer is currently 45% off. Perfect if the Dyson Supersonic is still too expensive.

Book-loving kids can read anywhere with the new Kindle Kids, at $85, the lowest price ever.

Great for blinds, radiators, mirrors, and more, this scrub daddy sponge won’t collect dust for under $14.

Save $100 on this Bissell IconPet vacuum today.

Our favorite budget keyboard, the Logitech K380, is even more affordable at just $30, the lowest price ever.

Beats Fit Pro combines all the best AirPods Pro features with a stylish, secure, workout-friendly design at the lowest price ever.

According to our tests, WD My Passport SSD is the best hard drive for most people. It offers a fast experience, quality builds, and a space that fits all your data at the end. Get it now for half price.

Chromecast with Google TV is a great affordable streaming device, now 20% off.

This set of 4 durable, colorful cutting boards is currently only $16.

Save on HydroFlask 32 oz water bottle now at Nordstrom for just $34.

$200 $165 on Amazon

After testing a dozen alarm clocks, we found Philips SmartSleep Connected to be a great choice thanks to its immersive sunrise, customizable alarms, and helpful relaxation exercises. Despite outperforming many of its competitors, we didn’t pick it as one of our picks, mainly because of its high price. It’s the best low price and makes for a great nightstand upgrade that won’t completely break the bank.

30% Off The Original Puffy Football Blanket

Versatile and machine washable, Rumpl blankets are durable enough for the outdoors and comfy on the couch. Our editors have run the Original Puffy Blanket through various tests and found it holds up. We love that Rumpls products are made from sustainable post-consumer materials. Through February 12th, he can buy a branded collection of NFL blankets before the big game with 30% off so you can promote your favorite team for less.

$38 $17 at Nordstrom

A storage tool doesn’t have to be just a functional means to an end. It’s not just a place to put things, it’s also a part of the interior. Thankfully, Open Spaces keeps this style organized with bins, shoe racks, and more. Right now, the brand’s gorgeous Storage Gems are over half off at Nordstrom where he’s in two colorways. Perfect for holding small items such as jewelry, desk supplies, cosmetics, etc., and beautifully enclosing your belongings.

