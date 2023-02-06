Dell job cuts: 6,650 staff laid off as PC demand plummets





Computer giant Dell’s workforce is set to drop to its lowest level in six years after the company confirmed it was cutting more than 6,600 jobs.

In a company-wide memo titled “Preparing for the road ahead” posted on Dell Technologies’ blog, the organization’s co-chief operating officer, Jeff Clarke, said business continues to erode in an uncertain future. He said he was facing market conditions.

He added: Unfortunately, changes like this will cause several members of our team to leave the company. It’s a decision I had to make in order to succeed.

About 5% of employees will be affected by layoffs.

A spokesperson told Fortune that the company had rolled out a number of cost-cutting measures in the past, but they weren’t enough.

They added: Dell continually evaluates our business to ensure we deliver the best innovation, value and service to our customers and partners. This is especially important as economic uncertainty continues.

Since June, we have paused external hiring and reduced spending to navigate a challenging global environment. There were further opportunities for efficiency gains through departmental restructuring, resulting in team member reductions around the world. This is a difficult decision not taken lightly and we fully support those affected as they move on to the next opportunity.

Determined to find a silver lining, Clark added that the company had weathered such storms before and came out stronger, adding that it would be ready when the market rebounds. The opportunities are immense.

Clarkes’ blog also hints at which teams will see changes in the coming months, citing regional sales teams and the Dell Technologies Select (DTS) team as working teams.

The end of the PC boom?

However, when compared to the rest of the market, Dell is the farthest along the road to recovery.

The company benefited from the PC boom that went hand in hand with the pandemic as it needed to find ways for its employees and schoolchildren to work and learn from home.

Dell was named one of six cash-for-money brands by technology researcher Gartner, as the sector experienced the fastest growth in 20 years.

Dell’s shipments contributed to the 69.9 million laptops and desktops still shipping as of Q1 2021.

But then there was a significant decline as staff returned to the office and students returned to their desks.

According to IDC data, Dell saw a significant drop in shipments between Q4 2022 and Q4 2021 compared to its main competitor.

Dell shifted 10.8 million units in the last quarter of last year and 17.2 million units in the same period last year. This is him a decline of over 37%.

By comparison, Apple weathered the storm pretty well, showing a growth slowdown of just 2% from 7.7 million units to 7.5 million units after 12 months.

What other companies have announced layoffs?

At this point, it may be easier to identify companies that have not yet announced layoffs, as opposed to those that have.

Last week, Salesforce announced a second round of cuts, cutting 10% of its family already in January 2022. On Thursday, Fortune reported that the number of members in his #all-salesforce Slack channel has increased from about 82,500 on his February 1st to about 80,600 today. is cut.

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, made a similar announcement last month.

On January 20, CEO Sundar Pichaian announced that the company would lay off about 12,000 people, including one employee on maternity leave.

At the end of January, PayPal also acknowledged that it would need to cut 2,000 employees, about 7% of its workforce.

At the end of January, Spotify announced it would lay off 6% of its workforce. CEO Daniel EK said he took full responsibility for the issues leading to this news, adding: Affected by the pandemic, we believed that our broader global business and reduced risk of impact from the slowdown in advertising would isolate us. In hindsight, I was too ambitious to invest in earnings growth ahead of time.

The Trust Factor is a weekly newsletter that examines what leaders need to succeed. Sign up here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2023/02/06/dell-job-cuts-6650-staff-axed-pc-demand-plunges/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos