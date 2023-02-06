MOMA’s latest NFT exhibit proves NFTs can’t even be given away for free





Refik Anadolu, Unsupervised, MOMA

photo by author

The Gand lobby at the Museum of Modern Art (MOMA) in New York was packed. A few chairs and sofas provided the sitting room, where audiences sat enchanted by his Refik Anadols latest film, Unsupervised.

Huge projections of moving lines, waves and shapes generated in real-time powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented with data from the exhibition hall itself (such as guest volume levels) are very impressive . The Video Projection AI component has been trained on hundreds of works from the MOMA collection. A form of non-alternative token.

Non-Fungible-Tokens (NFTs) are digital items stored on the blockchain. Their content and data vary, but the individual who collects them can prove ownership of the digital item and its authenticity and uniqueness. 2021 saw a massive influx of energy into NFTs, with major collections dwindling, traditional artists entering the space, and singles of his NFTs frequently selling for hundreds of thousands of dollars. .

NFTs and the marketplaces that support them have been in decline for some time now.Part of this is undoubtedly due to industry fatigue and initial hype passing, other part is due to macroeconomic factors and loss of confidence in the blockchain industry.

I approached the crowd on the second floor and searched for the QR code. A QR code minutes away from the amazing art. I was thrilled to get my hands on some limited edition NFT memorabilia for the event, and despite the crowd, no one had their phone up to his QR code. I went to scan it and noticed that it stood in line, waved, and disturbed museum visitors waiting for another exhibit more than anything else.

After scanning the QR code, I had to download a new app I had never heard of and had to do this with a very spotty museum cell signal. I scanned it right after the curious screamed. Are you saying you need an app?and walk away

Despite the importance of MOMA including NFTs as trade show giveaways, being an intentional work of art felt like promoting a new app. It was placed in a corner far away from the exhibit and users were not instructed to collect it. did not appear to have

A commonly used phrase in the NFT space is that art is utility. This refers to the fact that these digital collectibles need not be powered by anything other than their own existence to be sought after. What was clear was that stunning art, seeing it, being inspired and moved is still important, and NFTs are not in his MOMA. Art is a utility in itself, but do we need NFTs?

Note: Unsupervised is visually really nice. It opens in November and can be seen at the Museum of Modern Art until March 5th.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/williamanderson/2023/02/06/momas-newest-nft-exhibit-proves-you-cant-even-give-nfts-away-for-free/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos