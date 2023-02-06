Race to catch up with ChatGPT, Google plans to release its own chatbot





Google announced on Monday that it will soon release an chatbot called Bard as it rushes to respond to ChatGPT, which has surprised millions since it was announced at the end of November.

Google said it will start testing the new chatbot in a small private group on Monday and make it available to the public in the coming weeks. , says it will soon have artificial intelligence capabilities that provide summaries of complex information.

Since Bard is a storyteller, Google is based on an technology called LaMDA (short for Language Model for Dialogue Applications), which Google has been rolling out internally for a few months in a limited capacity. I’ve tested it on a number of outsiders.

Google is one of many companies developing and testing new types of chatbots that can riff on just about any topic thrown at them. OpenAI, a small San Francisco startup, captured the public imagination with ChatGPT and started a race to push this kind of technology into a wide range of products.

Chatbots can’t chat exactly like humans, but often they do. It also generates a wide range of digital text that can be reused in almost any context, such as tweets, blog posts, term papers, poetry, or even computer code.

After more than a decade of research by companies like Google, OpenAI, and Meta, chatbots have revolutionized the way computer software is built, used, and operated. It is poised to reinvent Internet search engines like Google Search and Microsoft Bing, voice digital assistants like Alexa and Siri, and email programs like Gmail and Outlook.

Rise of OpenAI The San Francisco company is one of the most ambitious artificial intelligence labs in the world. Let’s take a look at some recent developments here.

However, the technology is flawed. Chatbots learn their skills by analyzing vast amounts of text posted on the internet, so they can’t distinguish between fact and fiction, and can generate texts that are biased toward women and people of color.

Google has been reluctant to release this kind of technology to the public. Because executives were concerned that the company’s reputation could take a hit if the AI ​​made biased or toxic statements.

When ChatGPT debuted to buzz and millions of users, Google’s cautiousness began to undermine its dominance as a generative AI innovator. In December, Mr. Pichai declared Code Red, pulling various groups away from their normal duties to help the company accelerate the release of its own AI product.

The company is rushing to catch up by convening co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin for a few meetings to review product roadmaps and establishing initiatives to expedite the approval process. .

Google plans to release more than 20 AI products and features this year, reports The New York Times. According to the company, AI search engine capabilities are coming soon, and will try to extract complex information and multiple perspectives to provide a more conversational experience for users.

The company also plans to spread the underlying AI technology through partners so that it can build a variety of new applications.

Chatbots such as ChatGPT and LaMDA are more expensive to operate than common software. In a recent tweet, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said the company spent single-digit cents on delivering each chat on the service. Given the millions of people using the service, this is a huge cost to the company.

Google says Bard is a lightweight version of LaMDA, allowing the company to offer the technology at a lower cost.

