Visual Studio Code 1.75 Brings Configuration Profiles

Microsoft has released the January 2023 release of the Visual Studio Code programming editor. VS Code 1.75, released on February 2nd, allows developers to create profiles to configure extensions and settings, making multiview resizing easier.

Profiles, previously a preview feature, are now generally available in VS Code 1.75.

Profiles can include extensions, settings, UI states, keyboard shortcuts, user snippets, and tasks, allowing users to explore different development scenarios such as data science, documentation, writing, and multiple languages ​​such as Java and Python. You can customize VS Code for your language. Workflow-based setups of VS Code, such as demos and work, can also be saved as profiles.

According to Microsoft, developers can open multiple workspaces with different profiles applied at the same time. However, profiles currently don’t work in remote scenarios such as GitHub Codespaces.

You can download VS Code 1.75 for Linux, Windows, or MacOS from the Visual Studio Code website. Editor’s first monthly update of the year. The previous version, Visual Studio Code 1.74, was announced on December 7, 2022, followed by three point releases.

Other features in VS Code 1.75 include an update that allows developers to resize multiple views at once by dragging the corners of the views.

Also, the grid layout has been improved. If the editor is minimized, the grid now maintains its state when resizing the workbench or sidebar.

Trigger a command or use a custom title bar layout control[レイアウトのカスタマイズ]When using commands, developers can use the undo arrow button at the top right of the layout control to restore the default.

Additionally, developers can adjust panel placement directly from the panel context menu,[Preferences]The menu has been simplified for global settings. Options are organized in more logical order and groups.

Digging deeper, new confirmations are provided for opening large files to prevent accidental opening, and the JavaScript React language label has been changed to JavaScript JSX to reflect the JSX syntax used outside of React.

Also, the search control in the tree view now supports historical navigation and continuous matching in addition to the existing fuzzy matching.

The workbench.list.scrollByPage setting allows developers to configure whether the list scrolls by page when directly clicking the scroll bar. The workbench.list.TypeNavigationMode setting enables configuration of the list’s type navigation mode.

Breakpoint predictors for Node.js debugging have been rewritten and improved to speed up large projects.

