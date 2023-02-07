Twitter will stop enforcing algorithmic timelines on iOS and Android TechCrunch





The circle of decisions for Twitter is complete. Social networks will eventually stop forcing algorithmic “For You” timelines on iOS and Android users. According to Twitter, the app will remember your selected timeline once you close it.

Basically, if you’re looking at your chronological “following” timeline when you leave the app, it won’t force you back to the algorithmic timeline when you reopen Twitter. The company rolled out this update to his web last month and is now pushing the latest version to his app on Twitter mobile.

It is published on Android and iOS.

I updated to the latest version of the app and the last tab I opened was[おすすめ]and[フォロー中]default to . https://t.co/GB1TxWJoOm

— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 6, 2023

The Elon Musk-led company started pushing the algorithm’s “For You” timeline last month by making it the default feed on iOS. Later, dual timeline view was introduced to Android and web as well.

Many users were not happy with the fact that there was no way to default to chronological timelines. This is due to her Twitter pushing users back to the “For You” timeline upon update or app restart. The latest update fixes that issue, but the dual timeline view remains.

Before this, Twitter had star buttons that let you easily switch between chronological or algorithmic timelines.

[おすすめ]tab and[フォロー中]tab is[ホーム]and[最新]and pinned to the top of your timeline so you can easily switch between them. Instead of tapping icons, swipe to switch timelines.

— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 11, 2023

And for now, you have to use the official Twitter app to access the social network. This is because the company changed their API terms of use to remove third-party apps.

