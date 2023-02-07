Basic Tips and Tricks – Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide





With so much to explore and unlock in the magical world of Hogwarts Legacy, it makes sense to equip yourself with an arsenal of handy tips and tricks to get along with your fellow housemates.

So, whether it’s a solution to managing your inventory, a tip for wreaking havoc in the Highlands, or unlocking cosmetic transmog, the comprehensive tips below With our tips and tricks, you’ll be prepared for whatever the Hogwarts legacy paves your way.

Looking for specific tips and tricks? Click the links below to jump to…

Essential Hogwarts Legacy Tips and Tricks

It can be hard to resist the urge to explore early in the story, but unfortunately the game prevents you from leaving the quest area. Exploring outside these boundaries will result in death. You will not lose valuable resources. Unfortunately, loot isn’t collected automatically, so don’t forget to pick up resources that enemies may drop.

If you need to quickly level up to wear gear or complete certain quests, start searching for our Field Guides page. It’s a quick and easy way to level up. Equipment stats increase as your character levels up, so check the equipment you’re wearing often to make sure you’re wearing the best gear possible. Find her chests to earn quick money. Each of these mysterious chests will give you 500 Galleons.

Inventory management plays an important role in the Hogwarts Legacy Experience. Only 20 gear slots are provided from the start. It might seem like a lot, but you’ll soon find that loot chests are everywhere, and gear stats increase as you level up and progress through the game. To tackle this issue, you’ll need to unlock an additional inventory his slot by completing the Merlin Trials, which are unlocked upon completing the requisite main quest. After completing the Merlin Trials quest, these unique puzzles appear on the map, each with its own twist to complete, whether using new spells or using the environment to your advantage. Each completed trial counts toward the Complete Merlin Trials challenge under the Exploration menu. Each milestone you complete will give you 4 additional inventory slots, all challenges completed, and a total of 40 gear slots available.

Unfortunately, Trials of Merlin is locked behind a mandatory main quest that takes at least a good few hours from the start of the game if you’re mainlining the story, so keep that in mind.

Running out of inventory space? Instead of destroying gear, visit vendors frequently and drop off items you don’t need to acquire Galleons. is highly recommended. Take extra care when crossing steep areas as there is fall damage.

Many of the rewards you get for completing quests and challenges aren’t really gear, just looks. The reason it exists is because Hogwarts Legacy has had the Transmog system from the beginning, but it’s kind of hidden inside the gear menu. As such, you need gear equipped in that slot, such as gloves, to activate transmog. Then hover over the item slot on the main gear screen and you’ll see options to change your appearance. The Transmog system allows you to maintain the look you want without losing stats on important gear you encounter in combat.

However, if you change an item, it defaults to its original form, so if you want to keep a certain look of your character, you’ll have to change it every time you change something.

As you progress through the main story, your connection to Ancient Magic will unlock talents. Talents are unique enhancements to combat strength, core her abilities, stealth, spells, and more. Talents are unlocked with Talent Her Points, and every time she levels up a Wizard from level 5 she is given 1 Talent Her Point.

If you change the pitch of your voice in Character Creator, it may sound a bit robotic due to the post-processing filters applied. Thankfully, if this sound bothers you, it’s a good idea to leave your voice at its default pitch. If you want to change the character’s pitch after initial setup,[設定]to access the menu[オーディオ オプション]can be adjusted with . Every character you create has its own save slot. If multiple people are playing with the same account, or want to make characters from different houses, those files can be kept separate. Check the Challenges menu often to see if there are any challenges you have completed. Rewards do not come easily. If you don’t claim rewards, you won’t automatically get access to gear transmogs and upgrades, such as inventory spaces.

Complete all Professor Assignment side quests if possible. These important side quests are essential to unlocking new spells. When following the main quest, its bright gold waypoints always take precedence over your own personal waypoints on the minimap, these are colored purple, these personal waypoints are , will not appear until you deselect her main quest. That said, you can preview all available quests you can complete by viewing the quest menu. It has been. We highly recommend using this information to prioritize which quests you want to complete first.

After selecting the quest you want to do, press the “Search on the map” button. This doesn’t work on missions, but most others just auto-scroll on the map to find the waypoint closest to fast travel. Keep looking for the Disguised Moon, which is a small monkey statue holding the moon. These statues can only be collected at night and are required to increase the unlock level. Want to be mysterious? Hovering over the cloak and robe equip slots reveals an option to turn the hood on or off.Important Combat Tips and Tricks

Focus on combos instead of firing spells individually. For example, Incendio can only be performed at close range, so you can use Levioso to start juggling with regular spell shots, Accio to pull enemies in, and Incendio to bring them down. With the exception of Ancient Magic attacks or Stupefy, enemy shields can only be destroyed using spells of the corresponding color (purple, yellow, or red). This can easily get overwhelmed, so it’s a good idea to match each face button to a specific color, even between the different sets of spells you can eventually switch on the D-pad. For example, on Xbox, you can use B for red spells, Y for yellow spells, and X for purple spells because they are closer to blue. Find the system that works for you and stay consistent!

Speaking of ancient magic, the gauge will fill up quickly if you hit a series of basic shots, so please try using it. Throwing an object at an enemy (especially the red barrel) or pressing both bumpers at the same time can break the shield and deal massive damage, even killing the enemy outright. You can also designate talents that fill the meter each time they perform a particular action. Deal with overhead enemies first. They love to stay on the edge of the field and smash things at you, so get them down to your level right away! Use stealth when you can! Using the Disillusionment spell and his Petrificus Totalus, he can sneak through enemy camps and stealth his takedowns to eliminate them from the upcoming battle. You can also use an invisible potion in combat to enable stealth even after being seen.

Visit the Enemies Collection menu to find important information about specific enemies. This includes techniques to utilize, weaknesses to exploit, and specific spells that enemies are most vulnerable to. Some of these are very context-specific, such as blocking a troll’s rock and sending it back to him. It’s easy to focus only on overhead symbols, so you know whether to counter or avoid them. However, enemies can also use his AOE. You can also disguise attacks by jumping high into the air or burrowing underground. So keep your head spinning and be aware of the proper escape routes should things get hairy.

Almost every time you parry, you need to hold down the counter button to make sure you cast Stupefy. You can improve Stupefy with certain talents, such as giving it the ability to curse enemies, or deal damage by itself. Make sure there are no attacks waiting for you in. Hitting an aggressor with Stupefy or lifting a group of enemies will give you time to cast your spell. That said, be aware that Stupefy will fire at whoever you’re targeting, not the one you just blocked. So you can use attacks from surrounding enemies to activate her Stupefy against the most troublesome targets. Stupefy pairs perfectly with her Stunning Curse, Stupefy Mastery, and Stupefy Expertise talents, so if you’re a defensive caster, we recommend prioritizing those talents.

If you are concerned about appearance, please pay attention to the duel skill in the lower right corner of the screen. By meeting these requirements, you will be able to unlock new decoration options. These are fun ways to try new things in combat. If possible, equip the items you think you’ll need before you start the fight. Of course, you can always open the item wheel during combat, but whether it’s potions or plants, solid planning at the beginning can prevent fumbling fingers from wasting valuable resources. Those plants don’t grow on trees, do they? Talents are very important to how you play, but they don’t unlock until you’ve nearly completed his Jackdaw’s Rest in the main story quest.

Don’t stress too much about managing your spells, as you can use talent points to unlock more spell sets once you’ve completed Jackdaw’s Rest’s main quest. This gives him access to four new spells with the push of a button. While in combat, keep an eye on the bottom right of his UI for dueling feats, such as using certain spells and items during combat. Completing these will unlock new cosmetics faster. Note that Stupefy will fire on the person you’re targeting, not the one you just blocked. If necessary, a single enemy attack can be used to stun more troublesome enemies. Essential Exploring Tips and Tricks The Revelio spell is essentially free x-ray vision, so don’t forget to use it often. This spell helps detect nearby loot (gold), enemies (red), and quest-related items or puzzles (blue). Also useful for showing solutions to hedge mazes.

All over the world you can find small loot chests that are easy to find. However, most simply contain galleons, so don’t sleep on them. In rare cases, it may contain gear or cosmetic transmogs.

The Hogwarts legacy is full of secrets, so be sure to read the Field Guide pages you’ll find. Some drop clues to use specific spells on the statues to reveal secret passages from Hogwarts to Honeydukes.

Travel off the beaten path, especially inside caves and dungeons, to discover unmarked loot chests. These may contain valuable items that can be quickly and easily sold to vendors later on. Looking for Demiguise Statues? As you explore Hogwarts, check out the classrooms and professor rooms such as Professor Figgs. Because these statues are likely hidden in these areas.

In Hogwarts Legacy, the wizarding world is so easy to explore that almost nowhere is off limits. So if you notice a door, be sure to check it out. Probably because it’s more likely that you’ll be able to explore inside.Next: What Hogwarts Legacy Won’t Tell You

