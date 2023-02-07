Bring your trailer auction picks





Can’t you get your hands on the $223,450 Porsche 911 Dakar? This is an off-road Porsche for the whole family. Only 285 Trans-Siberian Cayennes were built worldwide. This is his one of three North American versions with manual transmissions. , on February 10, the bid for this highly collectible and highly capable Porsche is his $36,500.

Porsche has said it has no intention of competing in the new 911 Dakar, but it did just that a decade ago with a special edition Cayenne S. Hearst Autos) is his one of the few Cayennes built to celebrate Porsche’s victory in the 2007 Trans-Siberian rally. If you missed that new Dakar because of the lack of rear seats, here’s a rally-ready Porsche for the whole family.

The Trans-Siberian Rally travels over 4,000 miles across Mongolia from Moscow. Porsche swept the podium with his three Cayennes in 2007 and then decided to show off his all-conquering SUV’s ability with a civilian-spec version. This is his one of the 285 special editions built.

Just as the 911 Dakar is essentially based on the 911 GTS, so is the Cayenne Transsyberia, which is based on the Cayenne GTS. Powered by a 4.8-liter V8 engine that produces 405 horsepower at 6500 rpm, the interior features a luxurious blend of leather and Alcantara.

But as the orange accents throughout suggest, this isn’t a mall-crawler Porsche SUV. The Transsyberia also has height-adjustable air suspension, 18-inch wheels designed to fit chunky off-road tires, and a skid plate underneath. The Transsyberia also came with Cayenne’s rarely-optional off-road package, which included specific programming for Porsche’s stability and traction control.

As if that wasn’t enough potential dirt fun, take a peek between the front seats. Only three of his manually rigged Transsyberias are known to have been delivered to North America, all of which were first sold to Canada. This makes sense given that much of Canada is a bit like Siberia and Canucks love stick handling.

This Trans-Siberian is currently located in Vancouver, British Columbia, but can easily be imported into the United States. 133,000 kms around 83,000 miles on the odometer This is not a Porsche that needs to be left parked to maintain its value. But it’s more of a collector’s item. The previous owner did indeed remove the fancy orange Transsyberia his decals, but they are available from Porsche and will have to be reapplied for resale. A thorough undercarriage blasting and applying a protective coating should be on your to-do list.

Once these tasks are completed, one lucky bidder will be as good as a dune-surfing 911 variant, and enough for a family of five (or a bunch of friends to help get you off the adventure). You can get a Porsche with a powerful V-8 engine with space. sand if clogged). Due to its rarity, it should be highly valued. With five days remaining, his bid is $36,500. This is a bargain by off-road Porsche standards. Don’t miss your chance.

