Introducing the new WhatsApp status feature





WhatsApp statuses are a popular way to share updates with your friends and close contacts. All statuses disappear in his 24 hours and may contain photos, videos, GIFs, texts, etc. Just like your personal chats and calls, your WhatsApp status is protected by end-to-end encryption so you can share it privately and securely.

We’re excited to add a series of new features to WhatsApp Status to make it easier for you to express yourself and connect with others.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Private audience selector

Since the status you share may not always be appropriate for all contacts, you can now choose who sees your status each time you update your status. Your most recent audience selection is saved and used as the default for the following statuses:

voice status

We were introducing the ability to record and share voice messages of up to 30 seconds in WhatsApp status.Voice status can be used to send more personal updates. Especially when you are more comfortable expressing yourself by speaking than by typing.

status reaction

We’ve added status reactions to make it quicker and easier to respond to status updates from your contacts. You can now quickly reply to statuses by swiping up and tapping one of the eight emojis ( ). You can reply to statuses with texts, voice messages, stickers, and more.

New update status profile ring

Never miss a status from your loved ones with the new Status Profile Ring. This ring will appear around your contact’s profile picture whenever you share a status update. Appears in the chat list, group participants list, and contact information.

Status link preview

Posting a link to your status now automatically shows a visual preview of that content, just like sending a message. A visual preview makes it easier to see the status and gives your contacts a better idea of ​​what the link is about before they click it.

These updates have begun rolling out to users worldwide and will be available to all users in the coming weeks.

