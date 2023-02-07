WhatsApp lets users add voice notes as status updates TechCrunch





Introduced as a feature in Snapchat Stories by the company in 2017, WhatsApp Status has undergone a number of updates to make it more engaging and engaging for users. Ability to set a voice memo as a status update.

On Tuesday, WhatsApp announced voice status. This allows users to record and share voice messages of up to 30 seconds as status updates. The user gets the option to record a voice note by tapping the microphone he icon on the status screen. This provides a more personal touch with status updates and serves as a convenient option for users who don’t like typing or using graphics. Last month, WhatsApp tested its voice status feature on his Android and his iOS betas with his testers.

Voice status comes a few months after WhatsApp found great traction for voice messages on its platform. The Meta-owned messaging app said in March that its users sent an average of 7 billion voice messages every day.

The arrival of voice memos on WhatsApp status updates is reminiscent of cappuccino apps that allow users to share short, intimate audio stories with friends.

In addition to voice statuses, the latest WhatsApp status updates include a “Private Audience Selector” that allows users to easily select privacy options for each status to choose who can see their status update. A new Audience Selector button appears on the status screen, displaying a menu that allows the user to control the visibility of status updates. The most recent audience selection will be saved and used as the default for the next status update, the messaging app said in a blog post.

Before the introduction of the audience selector option, users had to manually go to WhatsApp’s privacy settings and choose who could see their status.

WhatsApp has also expanded the availability of status reactions that were available to some users a few months ago. Users can quickly reply to status updates by swiping up and tapping one of her eight emojis.

Similar to Status Reactions, WhatsApp recently made Status Profile Rings available to all users after offering Status Profile Rings to some users. These rings appear around a contact’s profile picture when the contact shares a status update. It works like Instagram. The status profile ring appears in your chat list, group participants list, and contact information.

Users also get a link preview for WhatsApp status updates. This allows you to view your status by displaying visual previews of Instagram posts and links to YouTube videos.

The update is starting to roll out to users worldwide and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks, the messaging app said.

Last month, WhatsApp released its native macOS client in public beta. The app also launched official proxy support for global users a few weeks ago so that people can communicate if their internet connection is limiting his connection with WhatsApp.

