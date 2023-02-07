Google reveals AI search tech Bard as Microsoft adds ChatGPT to Bing in battle for search engine supremacy





Google and Microsoft this week revealed how major advances in artificial intelligence (AI) will be built into their respective search engines.

Tech giants have invested billions in the technology, and Microsoft’s partnership with ChatGPT creator OpenAI reportedly sparked a “code red” panic at Google late last year.

See how companies are integrating conversational AI into their search engines and how it will change the way we use the internet.

Google Announces Bard, Bringing More AI Into Search

Google Search already uses machine learning to find results, and today the company announced it is integrating an “ conversational AI service” called Bard. The service will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post that Bird seeks to combine “the breadth of the world’s knowledge” with the “power, intelligence and creativity” of the company’s AI technology.

“We use information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality answers,” he wrote.

“The Bard is an outlet for creativity and a springboard for curiosity, explaining new discoveries from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to a 9-year-old, learning more about football’s greatest strikers, and sharing skills. Get a drill to build a.”

Here’s a short clip of how Google suggests Bard works.

Pichai describes AI as “the deepest technology we’re working on right now.”

“When people think of Google, they often think of contacting Google for a simple factual answer, like ‘How many keys does a piano have?’” he said. increase.

“But more and more people are turning to Google for deeper insights and understanding, like ‘Is piano or guitar easier to learn and how much practice does each take?’

“AI can help us in these moments by synthesizing insights into questions that don’t have a single correct answer.

“Instantly, AI-powered capabilities that distill complex information and multiple perspectives into digestible formats will appear in search so you can quickly understand the big picture and learn more from the web. increase.”

Google says Bard helps users plan events, compare movies, and plan meals using what’s in the fridge.

Just minutes after Google announced plans to integrate Bard, Microsoft announced this week that it will be hosting its own private media event.

With its $10 billion ($14.5 billion) investment in OpenAI, the company will detail how the San Francisco company’s popular chatbot ChatGPT will be integrated into Microsoft’s Bing search engine.

According to an unconfirmed alleged leak, the AI-powered version of Bing has a new “chat option” in the menu bar that lets you ask and answer questions in a conversational way, citing your own sources.

This is an unverified video posted by student and designer Owen Yin, who reports seeing “the new Bing” this week.

Other Bing users also found the new features easy to use.

The current public version of ChatGPT has been trained with internet data up to 2020, but we expect the new version from Bing to have the most up-to-date information available.

Toby Walsh, chief scientist at the AI ​​Institute at the University of New South Wales, said the integration of Bing’s ChatGPT technology poses a “real and potentially existential threat to companies like Google.” increase.

“Two reasons are that other competitors may come in, and the business model for search is changing,” he says.

UNSW Professor Toby Walsh says AI will change the way we interact with search engines.

Experts wonder whether Internet users care about clicking on links provided by search engines. If the same system started providing instant, conversational answers to our most complex and intimate questions.

This means search engines are trying to better understand our use of language while gathering the data they need to make money, rather than trying to find accurate and profitable search results. It is a change that means

“This could be the beginning of a new type of search where people can not only be sent links to things they want to search for, but even get answers directly to their questions,” says Professor Walsh.

“It’s not perfect yet, but I’m sure it will evolve and get better.”

We already share a lot of personal information with search engines, but there are concerns that people will share even more with friendlier, conversational AI-based search engines.

Professor Walsh says additional information about us will continue to be sold to other companies and used for marketing.

“[Tech companies] Giving a link doesn’t make you that much money. They look at the information and think, “Who is this information valuable to?” who should i sell to ”

An AI chatbot system called Xiaoice, originally developed by Microsoft, is already being used by hundreds of millions of people on platforms such as Facebook Messenger, LINE, WeChat, Weibo, and QQ.

“There are a lot of lonely people proposing to this chatbot every day, just like they would propose to Apple’s Siri or any other chatbot,” says Walsh.

“People who are just starting to emerge are probably more attractive to us. You will remember

“I think it’s the beginning of interesting conversational interfaces with computers, like conversations with humans.”

Both Google and Microsoft eventually flag search engines as wanting to generate images, audio, and even video for their users.

“Searching for images not only finds images that exist, but may also generate images,” says Professor Walsh.

The “ultimate challenge” is to enhance AI at scale

The main problem with implementing AI in search engines is the amount of infrastructure and processing power required to run it.

Researchers estimate that the size of the largest AI computations is now doubling every six to 10 months.

In other words, only large companies with vast resources have the capacity to enable millions of people to use AI technology simultaneously.

Besides the likes of Google and Microsoft, a Chinese company, Baidu, is also working on ChatGPT-style chatbots.

According to Reuters, the company plans to launch Ernie Bot in March before integrating it into its search engine.

“The ultimate challenge is an engineering challenge: How do you scale this to reach millions of people and get a millisecond response?” asks Professor Walsh. “It’s actually, in a way, just as important as the quality of the results you get.

“OpenAI spends a few cents to answer each query on ChatGPT. Google spends a fraction of a cent to answer search queries and answers much faster than ChatGPT.

“Google has to reduce costs by an order of magnitude. We need to be faster so we can integrate this into all of our searches.”

