Overwatch 2 Season 3 | UK Start Times, Patch Notes & Battle Pass Skins





Activision Blizzard launches Overwatch 2 Season 3 today with major changes and upgrades to the game.

As usual, you can expect a ton of patch notes and an all-new set of Battle Pass skins to collect. This season also features a fun Valentine’s Day twist and many behind-the-scenes technical changes.

Keep reading to find out when Overwatch 2 Season 3 launches in the UK and what to expect once the update goes into effect!

When will Overwatch 2 Season 3 start?

Here in the UK, we expect Overwatch 2 Season 3 to start on Tuesday, February 7th at 7pm GMT.

That’s it for today, you’re a real fan, so you should be able to dive into all the new content tonight.

Overwatch 2 Season 3 Patch Notes Explained

What’s new in Overwatch 2 Season 3? The game’s developer, Activision Blizzard, shared the first wave of patch notes in an official blog post packed with important details about the new season. Below we have listed the key points to pay attention to!

A new control map, Arctic Peninusla, is one of the biggest additions. Blizzard said: I can’t wait to see how the meta plays out on this chilly battlefield!”

The season will be themed around Asian mythology, with Blizzard calling it “some of the most unique skins to date, [that] We have some fun lore ties that we think players will love.”

Amaterasu Kiriko Mythic Skin from Overwatch 2 Season 3. Activision Blizzard

Blizzard has also promised more rewards, often including “10 additional tiers of rewards in the free track, and 1500 credits to earn and spend as you please in the Hero Gallery.” The developer has also added 500 credits to premium tracks.

Starting February 13th, there will also be a Valentine’s Day event, “Hanzo 4v4’s limited-time modes and support-themed challenges will reward you with two earnable epic skins and more.”

Blizzard is also adding Loverwatch, a non-canonical text-based dating sim. In this temporary mode, “players choose between two potential date paths: Mercy or Genji”.

Pachi Multi is back in Overwatch 2. Activision Blizzard

The One-Punch Man event will run from March 7th to April 6th, offering “a collection of cosmetics from the beloved anime, including the Doomfist Saitama skin” and “Legendary skins earned through themed challenges.”

From March 21st to April 4th, PachiMarchi will be back in Overwatch with “a new limited-time Kill Confirmed game mode and tons of rewards including epic skins, 6 PachiMarch player icons, weapon charms and name cards.” provide.

Season 3 also brings back advanced workshop tools for custom game creators, with Blizzard adding “new moderation technology that automatically removes custom games with inappropriate titles or content.”

On the technical side, Activision Blizzard added streamer protection and accessibility improvements this season, and promised to implement these changes behind the scenes.

All tanks have a lower total health when playing a gamemode that doesn’t have a role queue to address the relative power of heroes in gamemodes where there can be multiple of the same hero on the same team . If you’re playing a game with Role Queue enabled, your tank’s total health will remain the same. Maximum ultimate charge held when swapping heroes is reduced from 30 to 25 percent. Mercy has received a nerf and most supports have received minor balance changes. Ultimates that damage enemies with Ramatras now slow down the duration timer instead of completely pausing it. Matchmaker updated so both teams’ roles are similarly ranked For example, mirroring tanks often have similar ranks than before, as well as their respective roles. Your competitive rank is updated every 5 wins and 15 losses. With the mid-season patch for Season 3, Activision Blizzard also announced that, starting with the mid-season patch, a player on the top 500 leaderboard will have his rank refreshed on the top 500 leaderboard after every match instead of every 5 wins and 15 losses.Overwatch 2 Season 3 Battle Pass Skins Revealed

Later today, the full Battle Pass for Overwatch 2 Season 3 will be revealed, and you’ll learn how to earn all the new skins in the game. There you can see many new skins in action:

