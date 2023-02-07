Tinder Rolls Out New Safety Features Including Incognito Mode TechCrunch





Tinder is rolling out new features aimed at making it easier for users of the dating app to control their interactions with others. The new features being rolled out around the world were announced today in honor of Safer Internet Day.

One of the new features is called “Incognito Mode,” which is a step up from hiding your profile completely. Members can still choose to Like or No in the app, but only members who have liked will appear in the recommendations. This feature is designed to give users complete control over who sees them as they scroll through her Tinder profile. Incognito Mode is a premium feature available to Tinder+, Gold, and Premium members.

“Incognito Mode is a new way to control your experience,” Rory Kozoll, Tinder’s vice president of product and integrity, told TechCrunch in an interview. “You could always hide your profile on Tinder, but we wanted to create a feature where people could hide their profile, but still everyone else could. I wanted to be able to see it and only see it for people I liked.”

The company is also launching a new “Block Profiles” feature that gives users the option to choose who they want to see on Tinder. to prevent it from appearing again. Tinder says the feature offers an easy way to avoid seeing your boss or ex-girlfriend on the app. This new feature is being launched in addition to the current “Block Contacts” feature. This allows users to decide which contacts they do not want or do not want to see on Tinder.

Tinder is also making it easier for users to report misbehavior by introducing a “long press report”. Long press on a report allows you to long press on offensive messages to initiate the report flow directly in the chat experience. The company hopes to encourage more users to report bad behavior on the app by simplifying the reporting process.

Finally, Tinder is updating “Do This Bother you?” “Are You Sure” encourages you to include more words that you classify as harmful. Are you sure? If Tinder detects harmful language, you’ll be prompted before your message is sent. does this bother you? Prompts encourage users to report inappropriate conversations. This allows the company to take action against users who violate the app’s rules. These two features now target more keywords, phrases, and emojis that may be considered harmful.

“Over the years, we have introduced safety every step of the way,” said Kozoll. “From trying to understand our members’ authenticity to making sure they respect each other. We see that whole journey as where we can help. And Today we are looking at the latest features in that evolution.”

Tinder is also launching Green Flags, a new campaign that highlights the safety features it offers users, from profile creation, to liking and matching, chatting and meeting in person. The company says the Green Flags campaign is an extension of Match Group’s recent campaign, which introduces in-app messages and email notifications to give users tips on how to avoid being scammed online.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2023/02/06/tinder-rolls-out-new-safety-features-including-an-incognito-mode/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos