Wearable device for cows aims to improve dairy health





Claimed to be the first integrated health microchip and activity monitor for livestock, the new device could enable early detection of preclinical conditions and real-time disease prediction.

This is from John Wisbey, Co-Founder and CEO of Chordata.

The young company worked with Agri-Epi to bring this technology to life.

Wisbey explains that it was developed primarily by working with farmers, veterinarians and the supply chain to better understand their needs for on-farm technology.

The consensus from here was that better early detection and more remote monitoring of animal health would be a game changer for both dairy and beef.

Usage

The device consists of an implantable microchip and a wearable, solar-powered eartag to detect key biomarkers.

Wearable devices have been around for quite some time, Wisbey said, and microchips have been used on animals for years and are known to be safe for long-term use.

An innovation in this technology is a microchip with a new patented technology that reads animal biomarkers in real time.

In vivo studies (tests performed on living organisms) have shown that the device can detect markers that are indicators of key health conditions.

These include:

Body temperature Blood composition Cortisol (indicator of stress) Progesterone (hormone of fertility) Beta-hydroxybutyrate (used to diagnose metabolic disorders such as ketosis) Non-esterified fatty acids (marker of energy balance levels) used) to monitor protein status).

Data are combined and analyzed for metabolic markers using Chordata machine learning.

These data are sent in real-time to the cloud and sent to multiple users, such as veterinarians and farmers, via mobile or desktop devices.

There are many wearables around the world that use motion analysis to suggest underlying health conditions.

However, we have advanced the technology by combining exercise information with biomarker data to provide real-time insights.

perks on the farm

As for benefits on the farm, Wisbey says frequent condition alerts can help address health conditions before they become unhealthy.

For example, elevated beta-hydroxybutyrate levels may indicate the presence of latent ketosis before clinical symptoms appear.

Similarly, low progesterone levels can highlight potential fertility problems before empty cows are discovered on the farm.

Using predictive modeling tools also means that as more data is collected, we will be able to predict long-term health and nutrition outcomes.

Once a cow is microchipped by injection by a veterinarian or technician, no farm-level intervention is required to continue receiving data.

It’s designed to extend the lifespan of cows, so it doesn’t require maintenance either, he adds.

availability and cost

Although the eartags are solar powered, Wisbey explains that they are also suitable for use in captive herds because they work in sunlight rather than direct sunlight.

Unless the animals are kept in the dark, [the ear tag] It requires very little energy and is very happy to recharge.

The device’s light level requirements have also been tested in Canada on cow herds raised six months out of the year, and the device was still usable, he adds.

The eartag also comes with a battery in case you need it.

He says the hardware device will cost around $50 per animal, with an additional $4 to $5 monthly data charge.

It is currently in the final stages of testing and will be rolled out soon as part of a pilot scheme on select commercial farms. This year he will be on sale to UK farmers from September.

From now until then, we’ve been really open to hearing from anyone who wanted to participate in a pilot or who had input that would help us develop the product further before it hits the market.

John Wisbey presented the device at the recent Dairy-Tech event Innovation Hub.

