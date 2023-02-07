OnePlus Ace 2 Unveiled in China Ahead of OnePlus 11 5G Global Launch Event





OnePlus will finally unveil its OnePlus 11 5G smartphone for the global market at today’s Cloud 11 event. The company will also unveil the OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Buds 2 Pro and other devices at the event.Ahead of the launch, the company launched his OnePlus Ace 2 in its home country. For those who don’t know, this smartphone will debut in India as his OnePlus 11R.

OnePlus Ace 2 specs

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.7 inch OLED display with a resolution of 1.5K, peak brightness of 1450 nits and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The OnePlus Ace 2 features curved edges and punch-hole cutouts on the front. Silver and black are the color variants of the smartphone.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. This handset runs on a custom ColorOS 13 operating system based on Android 13. Indian models may include a layer of OxygenOS 13.

The OnePlus Ace 2 has a 5,000mAh battery. It supports 100 watts of fast charging and comes with an adapter inside the box. In terms of optics, the smartphone has a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera on the back. It combines an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 2MP macro sensor.

For selfies, the device has a 16MP camera on the front. 5G, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3 are some of the connectivity features available on the OnePlus Ace 2. The smartphone is 8.7mm thick and weighs 204 grams.

OnePlus Ace 2 price

OnePlus Ace 2 comes in three variants: 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB and 16GB+512GB. The base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at 2,799 yuan (about 34,100 yen). On the other hand, the 12GB + 512GB variant is priced at CNY 3099 (around 37,800). The high-end model with 16GB RAM is 3499 yuan (about 42,700 yuan).

