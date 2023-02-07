Eagles’ CJ Gardner-Johnson turns the tables, enjoys media night





I wanted to interview PHOENIX CJ Gardner-Johnson and he wanted to interview me too.

So we did it his way first.

The Eagles’ cheeky and energetic starting safety promised to vlog about his Super Bowl experience, and it kicked off with a media night with cameras in hand. Wearing sunglasses, his trademark green dreadlocks, and lots of ice around his neck, Gardner Johnson started asking me a few questions on the center floor of his Footprint. I was.

How many times have you covered the Super Bowl?

Two, I told him. this is my second.

What is the difference between this and the last?

Warmer, I said. (The last was Minnesota.)

do you love it What’s the best part so far?

OK, this is where he stumped me a little. But I got it. When this was over and I was able to interview you, I said.

We both laughed and then went on with it.

The 25-year-old Gardner-Johnson has a compelling personality, and he put it to the test in front of a huge crowd on Monday night as Super Bowl LVII festivities began. While 10 of his teammates rode on the risers behind the mic, Gardner-Johnson and the rest of the Eagles roamed answering questions from an eclectic group of reporters.

Gardner Johnson enjoyed it. All of it.

I’m trying to soak it all up, he said.

The Eagles traded Gardner Johnson just before the start of the 2022 season and there were concerns about his fit in the locker room. Gardner-Johnson, after all, had a reputation for being a loud trash talker and a unique personality.

But as one staff member told me Monday night, Gardner-Johnson is adjusting better than anyone could have hoped.

How close has Gardner-Johnson been with his teammates in the past few months?

he crossed his fingers.

they are my brothers They are my brothers, he said. Take me with you wherever you go.

Gardner-Johnson plans to become a free agent after this season, so Super Bowl LVII could be his last game in an Eagles uniform. But the Eagles should try to push him to re-sign. Gardner-Johnson not only recorded his six interceptions in his 12 games in his first season as a safety, but the power he brought to his NovaCare Complex is worth squeezing.

When Gardner-Johnson is having fun, everyone is having fun. And he really enjoyed his Monday night.

I’m still trying to digest being here at the Super Bowl with my teammates. In his fourth year of mine, I go to the Super Bowl. It traded earlier this year with no idea what would happen. I am blessed to be a part of something wonderful.

During the season, Gardner-Johnson suffered a lacerated kidney that forced him to miss five games. However, he recovered from that injury and was able to play until the end. And he could be a big part of the Super Bowl, especially if he ends up covering for Travis Kelce from time to time.

What does he expect from Sunday’s game?

My expectation is to get out there and be us, he said. Please understand what we have to do. We have to do what we have been doing. brought us here. We believe in why we are here and we understand that we must get the job done.

Gardner-Johnson has made the playoffs in each of his first two seasons with the Saints, but has not been in the conference title game until this year and is currently in the Super Bowl.

It means a lot, he said. I want my family and coaches to be proud and show them why they brought me here. I want to keep that passion, that fire and that grit and have fun with it.

It’s no secret that Gardner-Johnson has become the favorite player of head coach Nick Sirianni, known for his own brash and sometimes obnoxious personality. A few weeks ago, when asked which player reminded him of himself as a player, Siriani didn’t hesitate to name Gardner Johnson.

In just a few months, CJGJ has become an integral part of this team. So he was soaking everything up Monday night. he earned it

How does he feel about finally making it to the Super Bowl?

Blessed, humbled and happy, he said.

