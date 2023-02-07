Presenter: Bard vs ChatGPT: What do we know about Google’s AI chatbots?





Feb 7 (Reuters) – Alphabet (GOOGL.O) and rival Microsoft (MSFT.O) have joined forces after Google’s owners launched ‘Bard’ to take on AI chatbot sensation ChatGPT , re-engaged in the race to dominate the Internet zeitgeist.

Minutes after Google announced the launch of Bard on Monday, Microsoft announced it would hold an event at its Redmond headquarters to reveal its own AI and set the stage for the next Chrome vs. Internet Explorer or Gmail vs. Hotmail. .

Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT has taken the tech world by storm since it went public last year. People around the world got creative with the prompts that conversational chatbots use to create everything from poems and novels to jokes and movie scripts.

Artificial intelligence services have the potential to change the way consumers search for information and create content on demand, freeing up time for white-collar workers.

The main differences between Bard and ChatGPT are:

what do they do?

The services offered by Google’s Bard and ChatGPT are similar. A user must enter a question, request, or prompt to receive a human-like response.

Microsoft and Google plan to incorporate AI tools to power search services Bing and Google Search, which account for a large portion of their revenue.

how are they different?

Both technologies can extract complex information and multiple perspectives into digestible formats, but the most obvious difference is Bard’s ability to include recent events in the response.

It’s not immediately clear how the two services will differ, but it’s certain that Alphabet’s Bard will have access to more data.

Bard gets its information from the internet, but ChatGPT will have access to the data until 2021.

Lambda vs GPT

Bard is based on LaMDA, which stands for Language Model for Conversational Applications. AI generated text with such skill last year that the company’s engineers called it sentient. This claim has been widely dismissed by tech giants and scientists.

OpenAI’s GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) was first released in 2020, and the GPT 3.5 series language model, which finished training in early 2022, is the backbone of ChatGPT.

“ChatGPT may produce answers that sound plausible but are inaccurate or nonsensical,” Open AI said in a blog post.

When will the bard be available?

OpenAI released a free research preview of ChatGPT on November 30th last year, while Bard is currently only open to a group of testers.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post that the conversational AI service will be widely available in the coming weeks.

Are there other alternatives?

In the two months since ChatGPT’s launch, many tech companies have doubled down on generative AI technology, and many startups are working independently on their own projects.

Baidu, China’s answer to Google, is the latest company to join the frenzy. That his AI is called Ernie.

Reported by Nivedita Balu and Akash Sriram of Bangalore. Edited by Devika Symnath

