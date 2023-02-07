Renesas positions microcontrollers for digital transformation automotive industry and consumer and industrial markets





Renesas

From the cars we drive to the appliances in our homes to the smoke alarms that keep our homes safe, microcontrollers (MCUs) are embedded in everything. Renesas is the world’s largest supplier of his MCUs, and although MCUs have received less attention than microprocessors, Renesas is innovating to drive important digital trends in automobiles and his IoT. .

Renesas has been in the MCU business for over a decade, starting with the 2010 merger of NEC Electronics and Renesas Technology, a spin-off from the 2003 merger of Hitachi and Mitsubishi. We are headquartered in Japan and have manufacturing facilities in Japan. , China, Southeast Asia, and the United States, Renesas is the world’s number one automotive MCU provider.

I previously wrote about Renesas’ financial growth and corporate culture, which you can read here. You can also read about the IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit (IIBU) here. Here I would like to focus on Renesas’ basic his MCUs, specifically its R78 family and his recently announced RL78/G15 MCUs.

follow industry trends

I would like to start by analyzing some of the digital trends in the consumer and industrial IoT sectors and their impact on the MCU market.

Whether we are talking about the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), smart homes, or smart cities of the future, IoT is accelerating rapidly. Millions of devices are intelligently connected, more are always online, and data is regularly collected and shared across multiple devices. Many of these IoT products are portable, battery-powered systems that require low-power computing, again demanding MCU efficiency.

The IIoT devices that make up smart factories require components that can withstand higher operating temperatures and withstand harsh environments. For example, sensor controls for air quality or humidity, or heat generating components such as overhead lights or inverters. At the same time, MCUs should also maintain a small footprint to minimize the size of IoT devices.

As IoT devices become more complex, the ability to configure and optimize MCUs within modules is essential for IoT device development. The more configurable the MCU, the more efficient and cost-effective it is. One of the drawbacks of MCUs is that they can be smaller, simpler, and more cost-effective than microprocessors (MPUs), but configuration and system-level code take up the majority of his IoT developer’s work. is that Learn more about IoT technology trends here.

RL78/G15

Renesas differentiates with its low-power MCU RL78 family by focusing on small package size, reducing end-system costs, and enabling devices to cover a wide range of consumer and industrial applications. increase. Let’s take a closer look at the recently announced RL78/G15.

This new model is Renesas’ latest line of low-power MCUs targeting 8-bit MCU applications. According to Renesas, many peripherals and 4KB to 8KB of code flash memory are packed into 8 to 20 pin package sizes. It also has a wide operating ambient temperature range of -40°C to 125°C, making it ideal for systems that generate significant heat. The combination of small package and thermal capabilities offers a truly differentiated level of versatility.

One of the reasons Renesas RL78 is so popular is that it is very easy to configure within the Renesas developer environment. The RL78/G15 can be configured using Renesas’ GUI-based smart configurator that can easily generate peripheral driver code. Renesas also says it offers a Fast Prototyping Board (FPB) for evaluation. FPB is similarly aimed at shortening the development cycle. With its seamless development environment, Renesas believes it can offer RL78/G15 that fits a wide range of applications and reduce end system costs.

One of the applications Renesas showed for the RL78/G15 is a multi-output 100 Watt USB PD (Power Delivery) adapter. Renesas says it will bring an all-in-one mobile charger that allows users to easily charge multiple devices without worrying about incompatibilities. We believe that the low power consumption of the RL78/G15 during operation and standby will enable us to provide next-generation PDs for systems that require high power efficiency, such as electric vehicles.

summary

The IoT space is changing rapidly, creating new opportunities for Renesas to innovate with its low-power and widely applicable RL78 MCUs. The latest RL78/G15 builds on these differentiated products, supporting FPB and a wider operating ambient temperature. As we continue to see more of his IoT devices connected in the industrial and consumer sectors, creating smart factories, homes and public spaces, it will be interesting to see how MCU’s offerings evolve. I have.

Note: Jacob Freyman of Moor Insights & Strategy co-op contributed to this article.

Moor Insights & Strategy, like all research and technology industry analyst firms, does or has provided paid services to technology companies. These services include research, analysis, advice, consulting, benchmarking, acquisition matchmaking, and speaking sponsorship. The company includes 88, Accenture, A10 Networks, Advanced Micro Devices, Amazon, Amazon Web Services, Ambient Scientific, Anuta Networks, Applied Brain Research, Applied Micro, Apstra, Arm, Aruba Networks (now HPE), Atom Computing, AT&T, Aura, Automation Anywhere, AWS, A-10 Strategies, Bitfusion, Blaize, Box, Broadcom, C3.AI, Calix, Campfire, Cisco Systems, Clear Software, Cloudera, Clumio, Cognitive Systems, CompuCom, Cradlepoint, CyberArk , Dell, Dell EMC, Dell Technologies, Diablo Technologies, Dialogue Group, Digital Optics, Dreamium Labs, D-Wave, Echelon, Ericsson, Extreme Networks, Five9, Flex, Foundries.io, Foxconn, Frame (now VMware), Fujitsu , Generation Z Consortium, Glue Networks, GlobalFoundries, Revolve (now Google), Google Cloud, Graphcore, Groq, Hiregenics, Hotwire Global, HP Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Honeywell, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Infinidat, Infosys, Inseego, IonQ , IonVR, Inseego, Infosys, Infosys, Infoot, Intel, Interdigital, Jabil Circuit, Keysight, Konica Minolta, Lattice Semiconductor, Lenovo, Linux Foundation, Lightbits Labs, LogicMonitor, Luminar, MapBox, Marvell Technolog y, Mavenir, Marseille Inc, Mayfair Equity, Meraki (Cisco), Merck KGaA, Mesophhere, Micron Technology, Microsoft, MiTEL, Mojo Networks, MongoDB, National Instruments, Neat, NetApp, Nightwatch, NOKIA (Alcatel-Lucent), Nortek, Novumind, NVIDIA, Nutanix, Nuvia (now Qualcomm), onsemi, ONUG, OpenStack Foundation, Oracle, Palo Alto Networks, Panasas, Peraso, Pexip, Pixelworks, Plume Design, PlusAI, Poly (formerly Plantronics), Portworx, Pure Storage , Qualcomm, Quantinuum, Rackspace, Rambus, Rayvolt E-Bikes, Red Hat, Renesas, Residio, Samsung Electronics, Samsung Semi, SAP, SAS, Scale Computing, Schneider Electric, SiFive, Silver Peak (now Aruba-HPE), SkyWorks, SONY Optical Storage, Splunk, Springpath (now Cisco), Spirent, Splunk, Sprint (now T-Mobile), Stratus Technologies, Symantec, Synaptics, Syniverse, Synopsys, Tanium, Telesign, TE Connectivity, TensTorrent, Tobii Technology, Teradata, T-Mobile, Treasure Data, Twitter, Unity Technologies, UiPath, Verizon Communications, VAST Data, Ventana Micro Systems, Vidyo, VMware, Wave Computing, Wellsmith, Xilinx, Zayo, Zebra, Zededa, Zendesk, Zoho, Z oom, and Zscaler.

Patrick Moorhead, Founder, CEO and Chief Analyst of Moor Insights & Strategy, is an investor in dMY Technology Group Inc. VI, Dreamium Labs, Groq, Luminar Technologies, MemryX, and Movandi.

