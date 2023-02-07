Is there art on the moon? | | Smart News





Sacha Jafri’s We Rise Together—With the Light of the Moon is designed to withstand the lunar surface.Sasha Jaffri

Next month, a new work of art may land on the moon and join the limited collection on the moon.

Created by Dubai-based artist Sasha Jafri, this artwork is titled ‘Rise Together with the Moonlight’. The launch is scheduled to take place next month at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, reports CNN’s Nadia Lee Hewitson.

The work depicts a male and female figure surrounded by 88 hearts carved out of a gold alloy developed to withstand the moon’s surface. The numbers Jafri wrote in a statement last year intertwined in love, reaching a new understanding of unity and consequent hope as we embark on a journey of exploration from our planet to our uninhabited moon. increase.

The artwork, commissioned by space robotics company Spacebit, will make its way to the Moon with the help of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Service. Board a United Launch Alliance rocket powered by an engine developed by Jeff Bezos Blue Origin.

The artist told CNN that it will take five to 14 days to deliver the work to the moon. Upon arrival, it was placed in a crater called Lacus Mortis, or Lake of Death, where Jafri said it would remain forever.

However, although the work will remain on the Moon, collectors on Earth will still be able to participate in the activity.

When you land a physical work of art on the moon, you’ll hear a little beep in the control room, Jafri told CNN. At that time, 88 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will be released, all promoted by Selenian, a blockchain company.

Sacha Jafri original drawing Sacha Jafri

Not everyone is impressed by flat surfaces and art itself. A staggering-looking work by British artist Sasha Jaffri prepares to head to the moon in an ongoing race to ensure that mankind’s extraplanetary footprint includes the world’s worst artwork. Yes. NFT release? Even artificial intelligence lacks the power to come up with ideas this bad, she jokes.

But Jafri isn’t the only artist shooting for the moon. As The Wall Street Journal’s Kelly Crow reported last year, Jafri and artist Jeff Koons are in an artistic space race to display their work on the moon. Koons had previously stated that he intended to beat Jaffri with his project titled Moonphase, but so far there is no evidence that Koons sculpture has actually launched into orbit.

Both artists claim their respective works will be the first official or licensed artworks on the moon. There may be a reason they are using these modifiers. The first artwork for the Moon actually arrived decades ago.

In 1971, the crew of the Apollo 15 mission placed two items on the lunar surface. A small aluminum figure by Belgian artist Paul van Hooydonk and a plaque with the names of the 14 Americans and Soviets who died as an astronaut. Evan Nicole Brown of Atlas Obscurus writes that the original sculpture, titled The Fallen Astronaut, is still there and intact because aluminum can withstand the moon’s extreme temperature changes and abrasive dust. I’m here. The artist created a replica for the National Air and Space Museum in 1972.

Another artwork may have landed on the moon in 1969. This was two years before him in his Fallen Astronaut, but the claim has not been confirmed. Legend has it that a group of notable artists such as Robert Rauschenberg, John Chamberlain, Claes Oldenburg, Forrest Myers, David Novros and Andy Warholeach built a postage stamp-sized ceramic called the Moon Museum on his tiles. He painted a small picture. Unbeknownst to NASA, engineers allegedly installed this part into the legs of the Apollo 12 lunar lander.

Air and Space Museum Andy Warhol Apollo Program Art Art Meets Science Art Astronaut Moon NASA Space Sculpture Space Travel Technology Visual Arts

Recommended videos

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/one-small-step-for-space-art-180981571/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos