Wahoo adds steering to indoor cycling experiences with new Kickr Steer device





Wahoo Fitness has introduced steering to the Wahoo X via the RGT virtual cycling platform and a new accessory called the Wahoo Kickr Steer.

The steering of the RGT can be controlled via Wahoos software and an existing Wahoo Kickr Bike as well as using the Kickr Steer.

Until now, positioning on the road when using the RGT, part of the Wahoo X Indoor Training Package, has been automated by the rider simply using power to move around other cyclists.

Now with RGT Steering, maneuvering around fellow riders becomes part of the experience, adding a new level of strategy and engagement to your virtual rides, says Wahoo.

Similar to real-life cycling outdoors, riders can find a sweet spot in the middle of the pack, pick up the pace in the lead, cut corners to gain position, or pull around to launch an attack.When used with race radio [a voice chat feature]riders can communicate and interact to benefit from group dynamics.

> Wahoo X app launches voice chat and outdoor workouts

Wahoo said the steering provides performance benefits, allowing riders to choose their preferred line, choose which rider their avatar drafts, and more. It is possible for him to use RGT without this feature.

Accessing the steering function can be done in multiple ways and Wahoo says they want to make it as accessible as possible. The first method is to use the shifter button on your Wahoo Kickr bike. Then you can use the a and d buttons on your keyboard. Third, you can steer with the touchscreen buttons on your smartphone running the companion app.

Finally, as part of this launch, Wahoo will introduce the Kickr Steer. This hardware accessory attaches to the bars of your road bike and slips your smartphone into it.

Use the tabs on either side of the mount to take advantage of your phone’s built-in accelerometer to control your avatar. The mount floats and tilts down depending on which paddle you push.

This hardware accessory is currently only compatible with RGT, but Wahoo says it envisions this technology so other apps, such as Zwift, will be able to use the accessory in the future. This requires Zwift to include the required software for the companion app.

Wahoo has also added a new Kickr race mode that takes advantage of the indoor trainer’s WiFi and Direct Connect capabilities to broadcast power up to 10x faster than standard trainers (currently 1Hz), allowing riders to see the Gives you a competitive advantage.

Race mode is available on the new Kickr smart trainers with built-in Wi-Fi. Wahoo says it will soon be on the Kickr Bike as well. It’s also available on previous versions of his Kickr using the Kickr Direct Connect Wi-Fi Adapter (79.99).

Accessed through the Wahoo app, in this mode the trainer relays data to the training software of choice at a rate of 10 times per second instead of once per second.

This does not affect the power values ​​displayed on screen (usually averaged over 1 or 3 seconds), but it makes characters on screen more responsive and can help improve esports racing. . This update is available now and we expect the esports racer to explore this new feature ahead of his 2023 UCI Cycling Esports World Champs on February 18th, 2023.

A Wahoo X subscription that includes access to Wahoo RGT and Wahoo Systm is $14.99 per month (approximately $12.50) with a 14-day trial period. Annual membership is 135.

The Wahoo Kickr Steer is priced at 89.99.

Get a Wahoo X Annual Membership and Wahoo Kickr Steer Bundle for $179.99 (45 cheaper than buying them separately).

Wahoo says the Kickr Steer will be available to existing Wahoo X subscribers at a preferential loyalty price for a limited time.

We have the KickrSteer accessory ready for testing and will let you know the full verdict soon

For more information, visit Wahoo Fitness.

