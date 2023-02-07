Save 20% On This Amazon Deal





THIS IS NOT A DRILL! Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are officially back on sale on Amazon. Our top-of-the-line earbuds are the best we’ve tested so far, and they’re available today at the lowest prices all year round. Get Apple Headphones for

$199.99 at Amazon

Normally $249, the 2nd Gen AirPods Pro are now available for just $199.99. That’s a 20% savings and the lowest price since Black Friday. Best place? Order through your Amazon Prime account to have your headphones delivered by Tuesday, February 14th.

Our testers found that these 2nd Gen AirPods have up to 6 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation turned on and up to 30 hours without the charging case. “It took three years, but the new AirPods Pro have the upgrade we’ve been waiting for,” said our tester.

AirPods Pro are the lightest and most comfortable earbuds on the market. In our testing, we were particularly excited about the next-generation noise cancellation, adaptive transparency mode, and top-notch sound quality. “If there are better earbuds in terms of overall usability and value, I haven’t found them,” said one tester. “If you have an iPhone, these are the buds to buy. is.”

Apple sales always sell out quickly, so if you want to try the earbuds for yourself, we recommend you act quickly. Now’s your chance to save on AirPods Pro.

$199.99 at Amazon

