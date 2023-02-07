Global technologists share key insights and innovation processes at LEAP23





Student, innovator and STEM promoter Gitanjali Rao details his 5-step design thinking process and encourages LEAP23 attendees to never stop taking risks. The fund will support the scale-up of startups to help create a more competitive tech ecosystem.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA: American billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper today expressed regret for not investing in ChatGPT, saying artificial intelligence-driven chatbots have been seen since the birth of the internet. We believe it will change the industry in ways it never has.

Draper, whose most prominent investors include Hotmail, Skype, Tesla and Twitter, will be presenting at LEAP23, the world’s most visionary technology event, which runs until February 9 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Centre. , spoke at a session entitled Global Collaboration: The Fuel of Innovation.

In front of a packed audience, the California native said the entrepreneurial pitch that grabs his attention as he tries to find his next unicorn is the one that surprises him most and relies heavily on new technology. Told.

Media, communication, entertainment, he said, have all changed thanks to the Internet. Bitcoin is transforming huge industries such as insurance, finance, commerce, and government. But now I think there is another. That’s ChatGPT. Sorry, I didn’t invest in it. It’s amazing and it’s starting to change industry by industry. You’ll find the entire government bureaucracy using ChatGPT. An entire law firm runs on ChatGPT, so you know the media is powered by ChatGPT.

On government, Mr. Draper said his experience of traveling to about 80 countries around the world draws two clear conclusions about government success. Excited to see what is happening in Saudi Arabia. Because these leaders trusted their people, they liberated them, they attracted others to their country. A lot of places are starting to really trust people and let them out and that makes all the difference. It’s just like being in North Korea, where they don’t trust you to do anything, and South Korea, where they trust you to do everything.

Draper also revealed that his California-based Draper University has seen 120 Saudi students graduate from a 10-week startup program. We’re tweaking people’s brains to go out and try things, he added. We say: Don’t worry about failing, do whatever you can. One of our vows for him is to fail over and over again until he succeeds.

Draper is one of over 700 speakers to speak at LEAP23, with a talented roster ranging from billionaire entrepreneurs and business moguls to sports heroes and music icons. I’m here. Shortly after the 64-year-old stepped off stage, his 17-year-old Gitanjali Rao took his place with his two world-renowned innovators. Although the two of them represent very different demographics, they share similar messages about not being afraid to fail, embracing mistakes, and persevering until you succeed. .

American student, author, and STEM promoter Rao has already created a series of patented innovations, from a program that can diagnose snake bites to a device that can detect lead in drinking water. A digital AI service that reduces cyberbullying to charged pollen screens and prevents airborne allergies.

A teacher once told me that failure meant the first attempt at learning, and I stick to it every day, said Rao, who was named Time Magazine’s Top Young Innovator in 2020. , and her innovation was named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list. Failure is only a step towards success.

Rao, a three-time TedX speaker, outlined LEAP23 attendees a five-step innovation process for normalizing failure: Observe, Brainstorm, Investigate, Build, and Communicate. Sharing the process with children as part of innovation movements in the United States, Kenya, Afghanistan, India, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates and beyond, Rao said it in front of a packed conference hall filled with all men and women. Announced. age and nationality.

Observe: Identify a problem in your community that you’re passionate about, she said. Second, brainstorm: Create a list of solutions and focus on quantity over quality. guess. It is always important to come up with as many solutions as possible. Third: research. This is to narrow down the list of solutions to one or two. Then build them and bring them to life. And finally, the most important and underestimated step of communication. Post about your ideas and harness the power of social media. Get feedback and ask questions to improve.

With over 100,000 tech innovators and disruptors in Riyadh this week, LEAP23 is expected to help accelerate Saudi Arabia’s economic and social transformation. A strategic joint jointly owned by Informa PLC and SAFCSP, promoted by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) in collaboration with his venture, Tahaluf, the enduring legacy of this year’s event will be groundbreaking products, a huge range of ideas It is expected that it will be a great catalog. , and partnerships.

Michael Champion, Regional EVP of MEA for LEAP23 organizer Informa Markets, said the involvement and insight from inspirational figures such as Draper and Rao can only support Saudi technology development. rice field. It aims to support the growth of the Kingdom’s startups as they embark on building a more competitive technology ecosystem.

LEAP23’s speaker line-up is unlike anything we’ve seen before in the region. Champion said it would help drive development in Saudi Arabia, the wider region and the global technology industry as a whole. We have already seen it rapidly becoming a must-see on the international calendar of entrepreneurs, startups and venture capitalists.

For more information, please visit https://www.onegiantleap.com.

About LEAP:

Saudi Arabia is at the forefront of emerging technologies through massive adoption and ambitious pilot projects. Her ambition will be showcased on the world stage, with her kingdom becoming a hub connecting her three continents. LEAP is the embodiment of this ambition. A seismic event that accelerates technology adoption and transforms Saudi Arabia’s economy. With LEAP, the Kingdom will see massive technology adoption, a shift away from oil as a major strategic economic resource, and instead become a regional hub for both traditional and emerging technologies.

Saudi Arabia has an unending ambition to go beyond what was previously thought, to make a big impact from innovative technologies and globally disruptive projects, and to always be on the lookout for stars.

About Taharuf:

Headquartered in Riyadh, Tahaluf brings together strategically important commercial communities from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the wider Gulf region, and around the world with a portfolio of world-class exhibitions and digital platforms.

Tahaluf is a joint venture partnership between the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP) and Informa PLC, the world’s largest trade fair organizer.

In 2023-2024, Tahaluf will build on its award-winning events LEAP (www.onegiantleap.com) and Black Hat Middle East (www.blackhatmea.com) with new large-scale business-to-business events.

New Tahaluf events include the artificial intelligence event DeepFest (www.deepfest.com) February 6-9, 2023. Food and Hospitality Show, Feast (www.Onegiantfeast.com) October 24-26, 2023. Beauty Industry Festival Cosmoprof Middle East. International real estate show Cityscape Global (www.cityscapeglobal.com) runs September 10-13, 2023, while the Middle East version of major pharmaceutical brands CPHI Middle East (www.cphi.com) runs January 15-17, 2024.

For more information about Tahaluf, please visit https://tahaluf.com.

