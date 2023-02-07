Sunak Announces New Technology Division





Following a cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the government created a new Ministry of Science and Technology (SIT). This means responsibility for the digital economy has been removed from the former Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), but an expert who told Tech Monitor wondered if the timing of the move was right. rice field.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak chairs the Cabinet today following a reorganization of ministries (Photo: Number 10 Flickr)

SITs are called upon not only to deliver improved public services, but also to drive innovation that will create new and higher paying jobs. The Sunaks office announced the change today, with the ministry committing to turning scientific and technological innovation into practical and applicable solutions to the daily challenges facing the UK to become an innovative economy. also said to focus on

But the change, welcomed by some tech insiders, may be difficult for governments to implement.

Reshuffle: Donnellan stays digital as DCMS dispatches.

Three ministries were also announced as part of the Cabinet reshuffle: Energy Security and Net Zero (ESNZ), Business and Trade (BaT) and Culture, Media and Sport (CMS). Digital money transfer. The BaT will not only facilitate investment and free trade, but will also support growth by helping UK businesses at home and abroad, the PM Office said.

As part of the newly created department, Sunak has appointed a Secretary of State responsible for areas such as technology and energy security.

Former DCMS Secretary of State Michelle Donelan will fill the same role at SIT, and Lucy Frazer will take over the new CMS division. Grant Shapps will head her EZNZ and Kemi Badenoch will run her BaT, as well as retain her role as Chairman of the Trade Commission and Minister for Women and Equality.

Donnellan’s qualifications to lead the new division are questionable. He currently has 103 MPs with backgrounds in STEM and medicine, according to the Campaign for Science and Engineering (CaSE). Donnellan was not featured as part of the list and was involved in marketing before entering politics.

Will SIT make the UK the world’s next Silicon Valley?

Cabinet reshuffle is part of the government’s ambition to make the UK a global tech hub. Last month, Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt said he believes his desire to transform the country into the next Silicon Valley world is an achievable long-term ambition for Britain.

Content from partners

But Tech Nation CEO Gerard Grech says governments need to have a single focus to make this happen.

The government has set bold ambitions for Britain to become a positive science superpower, he told Tech Monitor. We want to challenge Silicon Valley and become the most innovative country in the world. To make this happen, governments need to match their rhetoric with policies and support mechanisms. Most importantly, we need to work with the grassroots tech community to address their specific needs. He believes that having a dedicated department to consolidate policy could be disruptive for the UK.

Other stakeholders see this push for innovation as a reaffirmation of their commitment to the field. Katie Gallagher, chairman of the UK Tech Cluster Group, said news of the new division was welcome.

According to a 2021 study, the digital sector employs about 1.66 million people, accounting for 4.9% of all jobs. It also contributed 148 billion to the economy, 7.6% of the total for the UK, Gallagher says.

Working with industry and government at the Digital Skills Council to help more people build digital careers while maintaining momentum and empowering them to start, grow and innovate their businesses through technology is extremely important. I believe it is important.

The transition from digital to SIT is not smooth

While the industry is excited about the creation of the SIT, analyst Rob Anderson, research director for the public sector at Global Data, warns that the path to shifting digital responsibilities from the previous DCMS will not be smooth sailing. increase.

[Departmental changes] he told Tech Monitor. And if we look two years ahead, there will be a general election, and everything will be thrown into the air again.

These changes come with a price tag, Anderson said, and with Whitehall’s budget already tightening, which could impact grant funding, it would be a good idea to start a major restructuring. I feel it’s a strange time.

He said the move could be a distraction tactic aimed at diverting attention from problems facing the government elsewhere, such as widespread strikes and negative headlines about ministers’ actions. and question whether the government is following its own governmental leadership structure.It lays out the steps to be followed if changes to the sector are made.

They may have been working on this for a while, but I suspect they haven’t because of the way it happened, says Anderson.

