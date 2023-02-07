Research partnerships focus on regional economic growth





Three universities in Idaho have formed a research partnership aimed at promoting economic growth in the region.

The Mountains and Plains University Innovation Alliance wants to support industrial and high-tech innovation in Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

In a recent news release, administrators at the University of Idaho took turns welcoming the alliance.

Boise State University’s research profile and innovative thinking are powerful catalysts for economic growth, said President Marlene Trump. Working with our regional higher education partners and combining our strengths with those of our partners is a big win for Idaho.

Christopher Nomura, Vice President for Research and Economic Development at the University of Idaho, said the diverse perspectives offered by the partnership will be invaluable in shaping Idaho’s rapidly changing and robust economy. says.

“This regional alliance opens new doors for ISU researchers and students to work together to solve real-world problems,” said Martin Blair, vice president of research at Idaho State University.

The alliance already connects researchers in the region in forest and rangeland management, cybersecurity and other fields. The Alliance will work with tribal leaders, state governments and industry to identify future projects.

In addition to the University of Idaho, alliance members include Montana State University. Montana Institute of Technology; University of Montana; North Dakota State University; University of North Dakota; Dakota State University; South Dakota State University; University of South Dakota and University of Wyoming.

Boise State University and CEI Form Partnership for Cybersecurity Program

Through the new Boise State University-East Idaho partnership, East Idaho students may be able to earn a cybersecurity bachelor’s degree at a lower cost without leaving town.

The partnership combines co-enrollment classes at high schools in Eastern Idaho, subdivision courses at CEI, and online subdivision Boise State classes on cyber operations and resilience. This allows students to complete their bachelor’s degree without leaving the community.

A bachelor’s degree also costs about $24,000, 25-40% cheaper than a traditional degree.

CEI President Rick Ammann said in a news release that this is a very efficient BS given that it is fully online and affordable in that more than half of the degree can be completed with community college tuition. Due to its proximity to the Idaho National Laboratory, graduates with this degree have great opportunities in one of Idaho’s most in-demand careers.

The schools have said they will pursue other joint online pathways.

Retired Teacher Launches ISU Scholarship for Non-Traditional Students

A retired Pocatello teacher has launched a $25,000 scholarship to help non-traditional students earn a degree in education.

Jean and Beverly Gillette

The Idaho Gillette Family Scholarship is for students returning to school for a Bachelor of Elementary Education degree.

The scholarship is the brainchild of 1976 Idaho State University alumnus Beverly Gillette. In the mid-1960s, while her husband Jean was serving in Vietnam, she returned from Kimberley to Idaho to complete her bachelor’s degree.

It wasn’t easy and our budget wasn’t great, but it was the best insurance for our family and a good example for our children, she said.

After graduating, Beverly got a job at Pocatellos Tendoy Elementary School, where she worked until her retirement in 1997.

The Gillette family still resides in Pocatello.

