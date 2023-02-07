Tech Experts and CEOs Find a Home in Corps’ New Reserve Innovation Unit





Sergeant William Treseder, who has been out of the Marine Corps for 10 years, hears about the Marine Innovation Unit, a reserve unit that seeks to connect the Corps with the latest innovations as it overhauls the Corps.

After active service that included stints in Iraq and Afghanistan, Treseder graduated from Stanford University, worked for energy start-ups, and worked for BMNT, a company that helps U.S. national security agencies apply Silicon Valley technology. was co-founded. He thought his days in the Marine Corps were behind him.

But then Treseder, who was on the inactive status list, met with the innovation unit leader to learn more about its mission.

Part of the driving force for the unit is Force Design 2030. This is a Marine Corps overhaul that seeks to modernize the Marine Corps, especially in preparation for potential competition with the more technologically advanced Chinese military. This unit was established to assist the Legion in finding the broadly defined technology it needs as it undergoes its transformation.

Treseder told the Marine Corps Times that he was overwhelmed by the leadership and the opportunity to put into practice the ideas of modernizing the army.

After returning to the Marine Corps and demonstrating many of my skills and abilities, I knew that leveraging the relationships I had built outside the Corps over the past decade and more into the Marine Innovation Unit would be worth the effort. And the larger Marine Corps, he said.

Before joining the reserve force, however, Treseder had to cut off his flowing blonde hair. (It wasn’t the first time he underwent a drastic physical transformation that required him to lose about 100 pounds for the Marine Corps before enlisting in 2001.)

Treseder is now the force’s Chief Strategic Officer, overseeing the staffing of the force’s initiatives with an unusual level of responsibility for E-5. But then again, it’s a rare unit.

Help overhaul the Legion

The idea behind the unit is that reservists are uniquely positioned to help modernize active duty units, thanks to the expertise and connections they have developed during their civilian careers. Thing.

Marines come to MIU when they have changes that need to be made and they don’t know how. Through MIU support, the MIU Marine Corps can (if necessary) propose other changes to Marine Corps Lieutenant Devin Nathan. A spokesperson wrote in an email to the Marine Corps Times.

When active duty forces encounter thorny technical problems, that’s where the Marine Innovation Force comes in. It may lead troops to relevant civilian technology. It may connect the unit to another military unit or government agency working on a solution.

We don’t always have the answers, but we can provide perspective and connect individuals with those who already have the answers.

And they usually pull out because they don’t have the resources to support the program long-term, Sergeant said. Lieutenant Colonel Robert Rusk. His unit consists of only a few hundred Marines, and will remain so for at least the next few years.

Sgt. William Treseder (Sgt. William Treseder) signing papers for readmission in Madison, NJ, September 2022

When the Reserve attempted to experiment with small boats that active duty forces could use in land operations, it was connections within the Defense Innovation Unit that helped the Reserve to plan a rapid acquisition process for the boats. Colonel Craig Thomas said. (The Defense Innovation Unit is a Department of Defense agency focused on the adoption of commercial technology for military purposes.)

Currently, the Reserve is expected to receive four or five commercial watercraft in the spring, an earlier timeline than most defense-related acquisitions.

It wasn’t a really heavy lift, added Thomas. It was MIU who had the right connections and the right people to make things happen.

The unit is also actively working to modernize Marine Corps personnel policies and systems. According to Nathan, his unit of innovation is putting that idea into action. One of his goals for Talent Management 2030 is to recruit and retain Marines with deep technical expertise, such as Marine Innovation Unit reservists.

Troop commands are independent of rank. In other words, a Marine’s skill set and experience level are more important than rank when deciding who leads a team. Marines there do much of their work remotely, Nathan said.

The unit began operations in March 2022, but its commissioning ceremony is scheduled for May 5.

The Marine Innovation Unit operates globally, but is headquartered in Newburgh, New York, outside of Stewart Air National Guard Base, about an hour and a half drive from the New York City talent pool. It is also located within the Hudson River Valley, home to the up-and-coming technology industry.

It starts with the fact that the Marine Corps relies on reserves not only as small, part-time versions of active duty units, but also as units that can contribute special talent in their own right.

The commander of the force, Colonel Matthew Swindle, is also the chairman, CEO and founder of renewable energy company NLine Energy. And Rusk, the head of the Marine Corps, is the director of information technology and security operations for OpenSpace, an artificial intelligence company.

The unit’s application states that it is looking for a reservist with significant professional experience or domain expertise and who is clearly exceptionally talented. One of his questions on the application reads, “If in the Marine Corps he could make one change, what would it be and why?”

The unit accepts reservists with experience in startups, venture capital, management consulting, and technology with both civilian and military applications, according to the unit’s website. Artificial Intelligence, Cyber, Energy, Quantum Computing, Space and Synthetic Biology are just a few of the specialties sought by the unit.

Maintaining a military with cyber expertise, especially in competition with the private sector and other federal agencies, is proving to be a service-wide challenge. We pour millions of dollars into retention bonuses to keep our talent.

According to Nathan, the unit has no active duty equivalent. The Marine Corps Combat Lab, headquartered in Quantico, Virginia, is also investigating technology offered by commercial vendors. The Marine Innovation Unit will help find some of that dual-use technology as one of its missions.

The unit has already generated significant interest from Marine Corps Reserves. A week after he advertised 100 job vacancies in the unit in January 2022, he was inundated with 300 applicants from across the reserve, he said in June 2022. he told the Marine Corps Times. By June, there were 975 applicants.

In 2022, the unit had about 132 staff. Swindle said he has 270 people approved for this fiscal year and nearly 380 for the 2024 fiscal year.

Personally, in the field of innovation, more is not always better, Swindle said of unit size. Small teams whose tasks are organized around the problem they are solving have long been proven to be the recipe for success, especially in the field of defense innovation.

In August 2022, Marines from the Marine Corps Innovation Unit visited the National Marine Corps Museum during their annual training in Quantico, Virginia. (Lance Cpl. George Nudo/Marine Corps)

At the Marine Innovation Units annual training in Quantico, Virginia, Treseder was impressed by the many conversations he had with his randomly assigned roommate, a reserve major who is also the chief financial officer of a space tech startup. said he received it. Despite his formidable expertise and credentials, the major was humble and interested in Treseders’ work, he recalls.

That goes for other Marines in the unit, Treseder said.

Most people I interact with, and many PhDs I interact with, are immediately drawn into the abstract world of their field of interest. don’t give to yourself

They’re more focused on the mission, and more on how to pull things back to Earth and execute on behalf of the Marines.

Irene Loewenson is a staff reporter for the Marine Corps Times. She joined The Military Times in August 2022 as her Editorial Fellow. She graduated from her college at Williams and served as editor-in-chief of the student newspaper.

