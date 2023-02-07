Banning non-competition is good for innovation





A ban on non-competitive conduct, such as the one the Federal Trade Commission has proposed in the United States, is not only good for workers. In the long run, it’s good for businesses and innovation. By allowing workers to share in the benefits of innovation, prohibiting non-competition encourages workers to work harder, makes it easier to start new firms, and makes the economy as a whole more dynamic and competitive. becomes something.

It should be understood that the JFTC’s announcement of a policy to impose a non-compete obligation nationwide is not a measure to protect workers. It’s also a big step forward for competition and innovation, and will make our business stronger in the long run.

Non-competition negatively impacts talent mobility, entrepreneurship and equality. They restrict employees from changing employers or starting their own competing businesses. These restrictions depress wages, reduce entrepreneurship and undermine efforts to reduce inequality.

Over the past decade, a wealth of empirical, , and theoretical research has provided compelling evidence for the important role that human capital policies, including non-compete contracts, play in industries and regions. These studies overwhelmingly show that noncompetition harms not only employees, but also corporate and regional innovation. Non-competition reduces market dynamism and interferes with free labor markets. They make it harder for new companies to start up and make the industry more dominated by incumbents. And it undermines employee motivation and knowledge sharing, the basic building blocks of innovation.

Locking employees into non-competition not only dims external prospects, it reduces their own human capital and job ownership, and reduces their incentives to perform and develop their skills in the first place. When talent is trapped, the job market becomes a lemon market: a market where it is difficult to see the quality, skills and past experience of candidates. In such a market, companies end up with employees trapped in work they are not passionate about. When companies don’t allow their employees to go to greener pastures, the result is quiet retirement. That means unhappy employees and dissatisfied employers.

A natural experiment on non-competition

California and Massachusetts present a paradigmatic natural experiment on the effects of non-competition. Massachusetts has long enforced non-compete obligations, but only in 2018 did legislation restrict the use of non-compete laws. California has always considered non-compete obligations void.

Both states were well positioned in the early 1970s to become global tech hubs like Silicon Valley is today. But the adoption of non-compete laws by Massachusetts tech companies has made it harder for talented employees to launch their own ventures. By contrast, the computer industry accelerated in California and stagnated in Massachusetts, centered on older generation companies, while the Bay Area’s inventor network grew denser.

Additionally, California as a whole benefited from comparative policy advantage. It experienced an acquisition of brains because the best talent from around the world were attracted to the freedom California offered. of companies also benefited. And the state benefited from the tax base provided by a strong market economy.

Such an example is not a perfect example of the many factors that contributed to the rise of Silicon Valley, but coupled with the depth of research already discussed, it reinforces the fact that non-competition stifles innovation. , California’s impressive innovations without non-competition apply not only to Silicon Valley’s technology industry, but also to other industries such as the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, entertainment and content industries in Southern California.

Intellectual property is a balance

A sound innovation policy requires balance. Intellectual property (IP) law, for example, balances the desire to insulate innovators from competition with the risk of stifling the very creativity that the law is supposed to protect by locking in too much IP. increase. Non-competitors do not have a similar balance. They are blunt tools that massively prevent a person from pursuing their chosen profession, sometimes for years.

There are better tools to achieve a balance between workers’ ability to change jobs and start businesses, and employers’ reluctance to keep R&D out of the open. In California, where non-compete obligations have always been unenforceable, businesses have other avenues at their disposal to protect their inventive activity in fine-tuned ways. Most important is the strong protection given to trade secrets. All states protect trade secrets, and in 2016 Congress passed the Defend Trade Secrets Act (DTSA) to provide strong secret protections to the federal government. Rather than outright prohibiting competition, trade secrets strike the right balance by focusing on narrower restrictions on the use of specific information.

Non-competition helps no one except dying companies that cannot compete to hire the best talent and survive in the innovation market. Growing businesses, new businesses, employees and economies benefit from a free and dynamic labor market where employees can move freely and businesses compete for talent. Unfortunately, defenders of these dying companies have been lashing out at the FTC’s proposals in The Wall Street Journal and other pages. The FTC is right not to let the dinosaurs of the past stall the economy.

