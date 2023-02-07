16 Technology Award Grants to 11 Indy Area Projects – Inside Indiana Business





Hawthorne Social Service Association received a $52,000 grant from 16 Tech Community Corp. (Photo courtesy of 16 Tech)

Indianapolis-based 16 Tech Community Corp. is awarding $325,000 in grants to 11 resident-approved projects designed to directly benefit the vitality of nearby communities.

The grant was awarded from two funding pools, according to the nonprofit. The Innovation Pool funded requests up to $25,000 and the Impact Pool funded requests up to $100,000.

This grant marks the fourth funding cycle of the 16 Tech Community Investment Fund, launched in 2019 to foster access and opportunity among residents of the 16 Tech Innovation District.

The fund is managed by an advisory board of residents and neighborhood organizations and focuses on workforce training, business support, education and more.

The subsidies and amounts are as follows.

Innovation Cycle 4 Award

Re-Generation Indy Community Comic Book: $21,200 Re-Generation Indy and its partners will develop a writing and illustration program for 44 middle and high school students in the Northwest.

Youth 2 Greatness Chess in The Park Initiative: $25,000 This initiative provides a platform for residents to connect with resources, tools, technologies, and relationships that support personal and community health.

Code Black Indy Adult Workforce Development: $25,000 Code Black Indy aims to introduce young adults and working-age adults to foundational computer science skills and provide them with the opportunity to pursue an industry-recognized credential. is.

Growing Places Indy Indy Winter Farmers Market: $23,800Growing Places Indy aims to increase access to food for local residents by utilizing the SNAP Triple Match and Fresh Bucks programs at the Indy Winter Farmers Market.

Community Asset Pipeline: Classroom2Career: $25,000Community Assets foster community, school, and business partnerships that enable youth to work at their own pace in an entrepreneurial environment with personalized academic support, enrichment, and interventions. Build a collaborative after-school learning space where you can learn at

Impact Cycle 4 Awards

Vanguard Collegiate of Indianapolis – STEAM Education Initiative: $50,000 Vanguard Collegiate scholars attend STEAM Fridays. At STEAM Fridays, her students in grades 5 through 8 will take classes in coding, robotics, art, foreign languages, and mass media from 2023 to her first semester of 2024. In the second semester, students take engineering and drone technology classes.

Hawthorne Social Service Association – Promoting Educational Achievement and Stability for Nearwest Families: $52,000 The association provides income-based scholarships to 40 low-income families to reduce barriers and promote equitable access to early childhood education programs. provide gold. Scholarships will be used to support families during employment transitions, returning to work, or in the process of accessing vouchers.

Herron-Riverside High School Design Week: $28,350 Herron-Riverside High School will set up a low-cost educational summer camp option for middle school students on the northwest side of Indianapolis. “Design Week expands Herron-Riverside High School’s ability to serve families year-round by offering a high-quality STEAM-enhanced summer program for grades 6 through her 8th.

Flanner House – Bridges to Health: Improving the Path to Affordable Healthy Food: $20,000 Flanner Farms and Cleo’s Bodega and Café provide communities in the Near Northwest with access to healthy food and household needs. These organizations offer customer-based training in food trauma, nutrition awareness, healthy food cooking classes, value-added foods, and drop shipping.

Triple T Academy Nine 2 Sixes: $25,000 The Nine 2 Sixes program encourages participants to launch careers in drone technology, including services such as aerial photogrammetry, cell phone towers, solar panels, and wind turbine farm aerial inspections. Provides a targeted learning track. Transmission tower and substation.

Excellence LLC Maximum Impact: $30,000 Maximum Impact is a program designed to reduce the burden on communities vulnerable to type 2 diabetes through nutrition and physical activity education, exercise classes, and health and wellness assessments. Further establish the Xcellence Fitness Academy.

16 Tech says it has awarded more than $1.5 million to 51 projects since 2020.

