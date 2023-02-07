Age Tech Atlanta Launches Age Tech Challenge Innovation Showcase Featuring Early-Stage Companies Serving the Senior Market





We are accepting applications from participating companies until February 24th.10 finalists pitch to top VC panels for a chance to win $10,000 plus additional benefits in kind

ATLANTA, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Age Tech Atlanta today announced that it will host its first Age Tech Challenge Innovation Showcase on March 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. . A stage company building innovative solutions for seniors. The competition is open to businesses nationwide, but selected businesses must pitch live at an event in Atlanta.

Ten finalists will have the opportunity to present to A-list venture capitalists and compete for a $10,000 cash prize and additional benefits in kind. The Age Tech Challenge Innovation Showcase is held in partnership with the American Society on Aging’s annual conference On Aging 2023, March 27-30 in Atlanta.

Pitches will be judged by the Age Tech Space Investor Panel, which includes:

“Age Tech Atlanta is excited to partner with the American Society on Aging to host the first-ever Age Tech Challenge Innovation Showcase and welcome an amazing line-up of great tech influencers, innovators and VCs to the metropolis of Atlanta.” says Jeff Gray. Founder of Age Tech Atlanta. “The current rapid growth of the elderly population, which is projected to nearly double by 2060, means there is a greater need for technology that can help and support aging Americans.”

Gray added that he will win $10,000 in prize money thanks to Innovation Showcase sponsors Accushield, BrainLit North America, and Naborforce.

“Technology designed to meet the needs of older people can change and improve the way we age, including providing more independent living.” We look forward to the Age Tech Challenge Innovation Showcase, which showcases new innovations destined to have a positive impact on older people.”

The Age Tech Challenge Innovation Showcase includes lunch, panel discussions, company presentations, and prize announcements. Among the panelists:

Panel topics include trends in the Age Tech sector, challenges in the healthcare system, opportunities for success and disruption, the digital divide, and affordability.

Economic activity driven by a population of 50 or more was worth $8.3 trillion in 2018 and is projected to more than triple to $28.2 trillion by 2050.

Early stage companies interested in applying to participate in the Age Tech Challenge Innovation Showcase can access it here. For more information on sponsorship opportunities, please visit http://www.agetechatlanta.com.

Tickets to attend the Age Tech Challenge Innovation Showcase will be added to your On Aging 2023 conference pass during the registration process.

About Age Tech Atlanta Age Tech Atlanta is a tight-knit community of Atlanta-based innovators committed to changing the definition and experience of aging. Founded in 2021, Age Tech Atlanta is on a mission to make Atlanta #1 for Age Tech innovation. Our group is made up of startup founders, industry mavericks, educators, researchers and influencers in the fields of age tech, aged care and longevity. For more information, please visit our company’s website at http://www.agetechatlanta.com.

media contact

Cathy Berardi, Age Tech Atlanta, 1 6786444122, [email protected]

Source: Age Tech Atlanta

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/615708099/age-tech-atlanta-announces-age-tech-challenge-innovation-showcase-featuring-early-stage-companies-serving-senior-market The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos