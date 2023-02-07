New innovation sector could be ‘gear change’ in tech growth, industry chief says





Tuesday, February 07, 2023 17:37

Rishi Sunak has split the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy divisions into three distinct divisions. This includes science, innovation and technology sectors focused on new technologies and growth.

The creation of a new government department in charge of technology and innovation could be a gear change for the UK’s tech sector growth, industry chiefs said today.

Downing Street announced this morning that the government will split the existing business, energy and industrial strategy departments into three separate agencies, including science, innovation and technology departments. Ministers say the newly spun-out department will be dedicated to turning scientific and technological innovations into practical and applicable solutions to the challenges we face.

The move has been hailed as significant by the technology chief, who claims it can shift Whitehall’s weight behind the UK’s tech business.

A clear top-down focus on technology and innovation would only benefit the UK’s thriving technology sector, and the focus of this important sector would be on cooperation with international technology hubs, progressive regulation Russ Shaw, head of the scheme and Tech London Advocates, told City AM that it will open up channels to access talent abroad.

He said the creation of the department signals that the prime minister is looking beyond the rhetoric and ambitions set to date and more clearly commits government resources and personnel to growing this part of the economy. I added that it was a change.

Michelle Donnellan will lead the new division, taking over from previous roles in Digital, Culture, Media and Support.

DCMS was previously responsible for overseeing the growth of the UK technology ecosystem and managing initiatives such as the Digital Growth Grant. The decision angered tech leaders and led to the dissolution of the startup quango Tech Nation.

Digital lobby group Coadec, which was highly critical of the recent digital growth subsidy decision from DCMS, said the new division would be suitable for UK startups.

Coadec Chief Dom Hallas said there has long been a need for a true innovation voice in Whitehall. It is fulfilled.

However, the feasibility of this move has been questioned by the think-tank Government Institute.

The group said the change would send an “encouragement signal” to the tech sector, but that it might not be very effective in practice.

“Spending on science is determined in a competitive and highly decentralized way through many different independent organizations. said a group of researchers.

UK Research and Innovation, a public body outside government departments, said the move could be transformative, having previously directed research and innovation funding from DCMS.

“The establishment of the new Ministry of Science and Technology is an incredibly exciting development and demonstrates the Government’s commitment to building a fully connected research and innovation system,” said Dame Ottoline Leyser, UKRI Chief Executive. The professor wrote on Twitter.

UK tech visa future uncertain after Tech Nation's controversial shutdown

