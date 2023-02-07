Rishi Sunak creates new science and technology sector as UK government reforms – POLITICO





London UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is creating a separate science, innovation and technology department as part of a broader reform of UK government ministries.

Michelle Donnellan, who previously headed the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports, has been appointed Secretary of State for the new ministry focused on science and technology. DCMS loses his digital brief focused on culture, media and sports, leaving Lucy Fraser responsible for the slimmed-down division.

A former hedge fund manager, Sunak has close ties to the tech sector. His father-in-law Narayana Murthy is the founder of his IT services giant Infosys in India, and Sunak spent time in Silicon Valley while living in California.

The new digital sector comes at a crucial time for UK tech policy as the government’s major online safety bill passes through the UK Parliament and concerns grow about delays in the long-awaited semiconductor strategy.

The new setup has already been welcomed by some tech lobby groups. The creation of a new science, innovation and technology sector is good for UK tech start-ups,” said Dom Hallas of industry group COADEC. The digital policy-making experience from DCMS really makes sense. “

On the scientific side, Britain’s involvement in EU programs such as the Horizon Europe R&D framework and the Copernicus Earth Observation Program has been up in the air amid the ongoing debate over post-Brexit trade rules in Northern Ireland. stay.

Sunak’s reforms replaced Commerce Minister Greg Hands as Conservative chairman, merged the trade and business sectors, and created a dedicated Energy Department.

