5 Retail Tech Funding Rounds You Should Know About — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





RTIH brings together retail systems ventures that recently closed notable funding rounds, including Situ Live, Rosetta AI, and JOKR.

1. Rosetta AI

Taiwanese startup Rosetta AI, which specializes in fashion and beauty e-commerce personalization, has raised $2.4M from 500 Global Flagship Fund, closing pre-A plus rounds that have raised a total of $4.6M to date announced.

The company’s solutions are in operation at more than 2,500 retail stores in Asia, facilitating $3.5 million in Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV). Annual recurring revenue of $3.4 million with 200% growth.

The new funding will be used to strengthen Rosetta AI products and expand into the US and EMEA.

2. On the spot live

Private equity house IW Capital has invested $1 million in immersive shopping platform Situ Live.

Situ Live combines a physical venue with a digital platform to give brands the ability to showcase their products and let consumers experience their products first-hand.

The company then collects brand traffic and purchase intent data while facilitating direct connections between consumers and brands.

After Situ Live opened its first brick-and-mortar store in London Westfield, White City in October 2021, its approach to retail marketing received widespread industry recognition, including an Editor’s Choice award at the 2021 RTIH Innovation Awards. rice field.

Works with Bosch, Intel, Meta, Phillips, Lutron and more.

3. Triple Whale

US-based startup Triple Whale has raised a $25 million Series B round from NFX and Elephant, with Shopify also participating.

It builds on a $24 million Series A round (led by Elephant) and a $2.7 million seed round (led by NFX) in 2022.

Triple Whale’s analytics platform provides Shopify brands with an all-in-one tool to find key metrics and instantly understand how your advertising campaigns are performing.

Integrate merchant data from Shopify, Facebook, Google, TikTok, and other popular apps.

4. Joker

Express grocery delivery company JOKR has raised $50 million in Series C investment at a post-money valuation of $1.3 billion.

This follows the $260 million funding announced in November 2021.

G Squared led the Series C round, with participation from GGV Capital, Tiger Global Management, and HV Capital.

In total, JOKR, founded in 2021, has raised $480 million in equity and debt to date.

The company said it closed its New York and Boston operations last year, exited the U.S. market entirely, and is now focusing on Latin America.

The announcement did not surprise Britten Rudd, a former Amazon executive and supply chain consultant.

In a LinkedIn post, he said: He advised JOKR to sell its US operations and instead focus on Latin America and Mexico.

They contacted me and said they were “disappointed” with my proposal and “didn’t understand their strategy”. In fact, I understood their business and the realities of the express grocery delivery industry better than their senior management.

JOKR’s latest funding comes at a crucial time for fast delivery startups.

Some are suffering from a post-Corona hangover, with stagnating funds and an escalating cost of living crisis.

5. Hoodies

Fearless Adventures, a venture capital firm focused on supporting Direct to Consumer (DTC) entrepreneurs, has made a six-figure investment in women’s soccer e-commerce business Foudys.

The company specializes in official women’s soccer merchandise. Official and authentic club football jerseys and fan apparel for Women’s Football League (WSL) teams such as Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea as well as the Champions League.

Foudys owns the printing rights to WSL in the UK and Europe and recently signed deals with Nike and Puma.

Fearless Adventures will inject cash, support fulfillment, and provide growth marketing expertise to expand Foudys internationally and tap opportunities in women’s sports apparel.

Foudys founder Helen Hardy commented: They are entrepreneurs who have been on a journey of rapid growth and their experience and expertise are invaluable.

For me, this journey has been more than launching a successful e-commerce business, growing women’s football by building brand awareness and spotlighting products that are exclusively focused on the women’s game. That’s it.

Unlike other investors, the Fearless Adventures team understands my motivation to provide a customized approach to help take Foudys to the next level.

Rachel McDonald, managing director of Fearless Adventures, added:

We truly believe that Foudys will be the preeminent disruptor of women’s football for customers looking for something other than a male-centric retail platform.

