Tech Innovation in Hong Kong Drives Green Transition EJINSIGHT

The long-running war between Russia and Ukraine has led to skyrocketing global energy prices. His two power companies in Hong Kong have raised rates by about 5-6% from this year, citing the dispute as a factor. Soaring prices will weigh even more on businesses, especially those in the catering sector, as they are already grappling with weak customer spending amid the current bleak economic outlook.

Nonetheless, this situation should create incentives to move to more sustainable and efficient energy consumption models. According to the “Hong Kong Climate Blueprint 2050,” the government aims to reduce electricity consumption in industrial and commercial buildings by 20% by 2035. One way he achieves this is by replacing the old conventional fluorescent tubes (T8 and T5) with energy. Save LEDs. This switch supports the green transition to meet the 2035 energy saving target.

However, it is easier said than done. Companies often face a dilemma when it comes to moving to green energy. Extensive infrastructure overhauls and conversions to energy efficient products often require significant capital expenditures, which include a huge amount of basic financial planning and cash flow considerations . For example, to replace a conventional lighting system, an operator must first purchase energy-saving LEDs and associated existing equipment such as battens and transformers. New installations not only increase operating costs, but negate any energy savings gains.

Engineering scientists in Hong Kong have worked hard to enable businesses to overcome these hurdles and transition to a green economy. One of the latest energy saving he tubes available on the market can save 80% of power consumption compared to traditional tubes. Another tube has also been developed that is compatible with 95% of the mainstream electronics on the market. This device helps businesses save up to 60-70% on installation costs.

In response to the government’s push for sustainability and carbon neutrality, a Hong Kong-based energy management company has launched a number of Green Financial Plans that allow subscribers to ‘save now, pay later’. raised. Under this scheme, companies will not bear the up-front investment for advanced Go Green solutions. With contract terms linked to calculated payback periods, the combination of CapEx-free, low OpEx, and high-performance solutions certainly helps companies transform to green commerce models.

In fact, Hong Kong has one of the highest energy consumption per capita in the world, mainly due to its concentration of business activities.

Energy sustainability can be achieved through innovative technology and prudent financial arrangements. It means balancing economic development and environmental protection. With iconic neon signs and brightly lit commercial buildings everywhere, Hong Kong has the potential to become a shining role model for the world in its transition to green lighting.

