UK Regulator Says Microsoft’s Proposed $68.7 Billion Activision Merger Will ‘Higher Prices, Fewer Choices’ • TechCrunch





Seven months after it was confirmed that the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) was opening an antitrust investigation into Microsoft’s $68.7 billion bid for video game giant Activision Blizzard, UK regulators have said: It tentatively concluded that the merger “could harm UK gamers” through price increases. Either less choice, or less innovation.

Microsoft first revealed its plans to acquire the behemoth Activision last January. This makes Microsoft the world’s third largest gaming company by revenue, behind Tencent and Sony. More importantly, it will give Microsoft direct control over well-known franchises such as Call of Duty and World of Warcraft.

scrutiny

The deal has drawn considerable scrutiny from the start, with various agencies around the world suggesting that Microsoft may use its influence to restrict distribution of Activision Blizzard games to rival distributors and platforms. I am paying attention to that. The European Union (EU) is now engaged in a thorough investigation and reportedly issued a formal warning to Microsoft last week, while the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) filed a lawsuit seeking to block the deal. I’m here. Meanwhile, the UK released a detailed study in September, noting that the merger could “significantly reduce competition” in the UK games market.

The UK has now all but confirmed that hypothesis, saying that if the deal is approved, it could strengthen Microsoft’s cloud gaming credentials and curb competition, allowing Microsoft to push rival gaming companies into the market. It said that pushing it out of the market could lead to higher prices.

Specifically, the CMA said the deal could weaken the rivalry between Microsoft and Sony, which operate competing PlayStation consoles. For example, Call of Duty is currently available on platforms such as Microsoft’s Xbox and Sony’s PlayStation. World of Warcraft, on the other hand, is currently only available on PC and Mac. In a world where Microsoft pulls the strings, things could look very different.

The CMA report states:

Evidence available to the CMA, including data on how Microsoft measures customer value in the normal course of business, currently suggests that Microsoft will make Activisions games exclusive to its consoles (or effectively only on PlayStation). You indicate that you believe it would be commercially beneficial to make it available). bad conditions).

The CMA’s preliminary findings point out that this strategy of buying game studios and dedicating their content to Microsoft’s platforms has been used by Microsoft following several previous acquisitions of game studios. I’m here.

Microsoft’s corporate vice president and deputy general counsel, Rima Alaily, said the company is committed to providing “easily implementable solutions” that address the CMA’s competitive concerns.

“Our commitment to giving Sony, Nintendo, Steam and others long-term 100% equal access to Call of Duty will maintain the benefits of the deal for gamers and developers and increase competition in the market. ‘ she said.

However, in defining what “100%” means, the company clarified that it means equal across content, pricing, features, quality and playability, but 10 This is in line with the company’s recently announced commitments regarding its competitors.

precedent

UK antitrust authorities have recently filed a number of lawsuits against “big tech” M&A activity, perhaps most notably against Facebook’s parent company Meta, which has been ordered to sell GIF platform Giphy. against. Facebook bought her Giphy for his $400 million in 2020, but the CMA said the deal would limit choices for UK-based social media users and reduce the innovation of display advertising. I claimed. Despite many protests, Meta later agreed to sell her Giphy.

As for what’s next in the world of Microsoft and Activision, today’s announcement is basically asking for final feedback from “stakeholders.” Of course, this includes both Microsoft and Activision Blizzard, as well as competitors. Various parties have until March 1, 2023 to respond, and the CMA will send the two companies another report explaining how they will address their concerns.

The CMA said it plans to submit its final report by April 26, 2023.

An Activision spokesperson has suggested that the CMA may not fully understand the gaming industry and hopes to address it in the coming months.

“These are preliminary findings, which means that the CMA has expressed its concerns in writing and both parties have the opportunity to respond,” the spokesperson said. “Between now and April, the CMA will better understand our industry and promote an environment where people can be confident they are getting great choices and fair deals in competitive and fair places. We look forward to helping them ensure that they deliver on their stated obligations: a place where the dealing business can innovate and thrive, and where the UK economy as a whole can grow productively and sustainably.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2023/02/08/uk-regulator-says-microsofts-proposed-68-7b-activision-merger-could-create-higher-prices-fewer-choices/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos