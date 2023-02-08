ChatGPT vs Microsoft Bing’s New AI Chatbot: A First Look





Attendees will interact with the AI-powered Microsoft Bing search engine and Edge browser during an event at the company’s headquarters in Redmond, Washington, USA on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Microsoft has announced a new version of its Bing internet search engine and Edge browser powered by the latest technology from ChatGPT maker OpenAI.

Chonna Kasinger | Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Microsoft has given a few people early access to a new version of its artificial intelligence-enhanced Bing search engine, courtesy of ChatGPT’s makers, startup OpenAI.

CNBC took the time to test it. The new Bing can be more useful, or at least entertaining, than the usual blue links in search results. It’s also similar to ChatGPT in that it provides more information than traditional search.

Related investment news

If Microsoft can get more people to use Bing, Microsoft will make more money than ever before. For every percentage of his points Microsoft earns on search ads, it will generate $2 billion in new revenue, said Phil Ockenden, finance chief of his Windows, Devices and Search division at Microsoft, according to analysts on Tuesday. said in a conference call with List. Microsoft Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood said on a conference call:

So far, the new Bing feels supercharged. At least you might want to try and see if it’s more satisfying than the traditional search engine that billions of people have come to know over the last 25 years.

Here it is like that.

You can chat with the new Bing

After searching on Bing, you can challenge the results instead of clicking a few URLs or typing a new query. For comparison, we asked the current version of Bing to identify the largest software category, and the answer was “enterprise software,” citing Statista. The new version displays similar information at the top of the search results page, but below that is a text box where you can type your message and start chatting. “Really?” you might ask. And Bing will return more information to validate your previous answers.

arrow pointing out zoom in icon

It becomes a matter of accuracy. For example, you can ask an AI-powered search engine if the response is wrong. The new chat feature also says, “Search advertising can claim to be the world’s largest software category by revenue,” hedges, noting that there are many ways to evaluate different types of software. This is not what we are used to seeing in search engines. It’s downright interesting.

Zoom in icon Outward arrow Bing is now like ChatGPT, but can give you more information

Bing’s chat feature can also perform a variety of fun things that people have come to know they can do with ChatGPT, an OpenAI chatbot that has been available since late November. People will probably compare it to Bing’s new chatbot.

For some queries, Bing leverages OpenAI’s GPT AI model to provide more results than were asked compared to ChatGPT.

Consider the following prompt: “What films, music or literature should I watch, listen to or read if I want to familiarize myself with the concept of German Expressionism?”

When that prompt is entered into ChatGPT, the OpenAI tool generates three bulleted lists detailing examples of German Expressionism in film, music, and literature. The bullet points are simple and economical, and include examples of German Expressionism such as the 1920 film Dr. Caligari’s Cabinet and Gustav He Meyrink’s novel Golem.

Bing not only presents lists of films, music, and literature that represent German Expressionism, but also provides users with additional context about the art movement. The result looks like a Wikipedia entry on German Expressionism, combined with footnotes linking to the source material and genre examples as requested by the prompt.

Zoom in iconOutward arrowOther differences between Bing and ChatGPT

Microsoft’s supercharged Bing seems to offer better advice than ChatGPT, at least for the following prompts: I want to gain 25 pounds of muscle. “

When you get that prompt, ChatGPT will show you a bulleted list of suggested fitness routines and meal plans. It is estimated that this will allow you to gain 25 pounds of muscle in 90 days. Tips include weightlifting (45-60 minutes, 4-5 times per week), cardio (20-30 minutes, 2-3 times per week), and a diet rich in protein, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates. supper, etc. Examples include salmon with quinoa and vegetables or a turkey burger with sweet potato fries. “

But Bing points out that gaining 25 pounds in three months may not be realistic, and warns that doing so can be “potentially unhealthy.” Gaining that much muscle mass “could take a lot of genetic potential, steroids, or both,” Bing points out, linking to an article on the Healthline website on the subject. increase.

Recognizing that search queries contain potentially harmful assumptions, Bing “adjusts expectations and aims for more reasonable and sustainable goals, such as 10-15 pounds of muscle in three months.” I’m proposing.

arrow pointing out of zoom in icon

The search tool then shares a list of some common tips to help people bulk up, such as adding protein to their diet, lifting weights, and resting.

Bing chatbot sometimes chose not to do what ChatGPT does. When asked to compose an email for an employee, Bing objected. Some employees will be fired, and others will be recognized for their excellent performance. But OpenAI happily created emails, subject lines, and everything else.

Bing said that coming up with such a message is “a sensitive and personal matter that requires human judgment and empathy.”

arrow pointing out of zoom in icon

Both Microsoft and OpenAI have clarified that chatbots sometimes provide inaccurate information, which CNBC found in both. Microsoft wants users to provide feedback on new features so the company can improve them, Yusuf Mehdi, his vice president at Corporate, said in an interview.

Also, if you chatted with Bing for a while and didn’t get the response you were hoping for, the button with the broom icon at the bottom of the window might help. Clicking it tells the software to erase the context for the first half of the conversation, Mehdi said.

Microsoft hasn’t opened the enhanced Bing to everyone yet. You can register by joining the waiting list, but for now you need to install the Edge browser for MacOS or Windows.

Watch: AI will make existing jobs more productive, says Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/02/08/microsoft-bing-vs-openai-chatgpt.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos