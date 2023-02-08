How to prepare for lost, stolen or damaged smartphones





The average smartphone contains so many photos of your personal life, contact lists, calendars, emails, and digital wallets that losing your handy glass-and-metal slab can be very disorienting and confusing. There is likely to be. You may never have to face this situation, but it’s wise to plan, especially if you have kids with their own phones.

A guide to what to do before and after you lose or break your phone.

Basic notes

Rugged drop-proof cases and screen protectors are the starters for protecting your phone from physical damage. Wirecutter, a product review site owned by The New York Times, has case recommendations for the iPhone.

Losing your phone can pose a security risk, so make sure you have face or fingerprint recognition enabled and a strong passcode to lock your screen.

Your phone’s location services feature can also help you find your device if it’s lost. If disabled, enable location in your Android or iOS settings. Remember, you can adjust your app’s location access in your privacy settings.

Keeping a copy of your phone’s identification number can help you call the police or locate a lost or stolen device. Credit…Google

Record your phone’s identification number (serial number and international mobile equipment identification number) in case you need the information later when calling the police. You can find the number in your settings or by dialing *#06# on your phone keypad. Take a screenshot and send it to your computer for safekeeping.

insurance options

Purchasing phone insurance or an extended warranty comes with an upfront cost, but benefits like 24/7 support, low-cost repairs, and same-day replacement of unusable devices.

If you’re not sure whether you need insurance, consider how long you plan to keep the phone, how you use the device, and whether you can afford the repair. In some cases, insurance can cost more than repairs, so read your warranty or policy carefully before investing.

Longtime iPhone users are probably well aware that Apple encourages new devices to sign up for AppleCare coverage plans, but Google and Samsung also have their own extended warranties.Credit…Apple

You are usually encouraged to sign up when purchasing a new phone. AppleCare, Google Preferred Care, and Samsung Care+ are popular manufacturer plans. AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon are among the carriers that offer coverage. Third-party insurers such as Assurant, Asurion and Akko sell insurance for smartphones, as do some commercial insurers such as Progressive and USAA.

back up

With your phone’s Apple, Google, or Samsung account, you get a certain amount of cloud storage Internet-connected servers where you can back up your files. Cloud backup is easy. Once enabled, your phone will automatically back up when your phone is plugged in and connected to a Wi-Fi network.

If you have a lot of content on your phone, you may need to purchase additional storage for a few bucks a month.

When you set up your Apple iCloud, Google, or Samsung account to sync across devices, your email, contacts, notes, and calendars are backed up to your provider’s cloud. However, there may be times when you want to save things like call history, text messages, and other information from your phone.

Apple, Google, and Samsung sites have instructions for configuring cloud backups on your gear. Google’s Google One service also works with other Android smartphones and devices.

If you don’t want to store your files on a remote server due to privacy and security concerns, you can back them up to your computer instead. Apple iOS devices can be backed up to a Mac or PC using a USB cable or Wi-Fi connection. That backup can later be transferred to a new iPhone or iPad. Google’s site has instructions for transferring Android files to your computer, and Samsung’s free Smart Switch app for Windows, Mac, and Android lets you back up and transfer files from your Galaxy phone.

looking for phone

If you think your phone is lost or stolen, use Apple, Google, or Samsung’s Find My Devices page or tools like Apple’s Find My app or Google’s Find My Device app. and search. If your phone is still working, your location settings are enabled, and you’re connected to a network, you’ll see your device’s location on the map.

Apples Find My app can alert you if you misplace your device and includes a Mark as Lost setting to lock your phone with your passcode and disable Apple Pay. However, if your device seems to be in an unfamiliar location, you can use these tracking tools to remotely lock or erase your iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, or other Android smartphones.

Apple’s Find My service offers several options for finding your missing phone, including the Play Sound command, which is useful if your iPhone is somewhere in your house. Apple also includes a Mark As Lost option to lock down devices and suspend digital payment services.Credit…Apple

If your phone appears to be completely lost, or you know it has been stolen, contact your wireless carrier and report the loss to the police. You should probably provide those serial numbers and her IMEI number. File an insurance claim if you have insurance, change your password, and alert your financial institution to watch out for suspicious account activity.

deal with damage

accidents happen. Waterlogged hardware and cracked screens are common phone accidents. Apple, Google, and Samsung have their own guides to dealing with water damage, and it may be less deadly than it used to be. (Many experts advise against soaking a wet phone in dry rice to draw out the moisture.)

For the technically adventurous, the do-it-yourself site iFixit has guides to common repairs. But for many people, broken glass or fried electronics requires a trip to a professional service center. Check with your phone manufacturer and your wireless carrier for options.

You can report damage on devices connected to the same user account using Apple’s own support app for iOS. Credit…Apple

National chains such as CPR and Asurion Tech Repairs & Solutions (formerly UbreakiFix) work with some insurance policies. Speaking of insurance policies, if you have insurance, submit a claim for it.

