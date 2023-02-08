Google unveils new features for EVs with built-in maps • TechCrunch





Google is rolling out new features for electric vehicles that incorporate Google Maps, the company announced Wednesday at its Live from Paris event.

The feature, which was introduced to the smartphone app Maps in November, aims to alleviate symptoms of range anxiety in EV drivers.

Drivers using the map on their car’s display screen can easily find nearby charging stations with chargers of 150 kW or more for faster charging. Additionally, for trips that require stops to charge the EV, Maps suggests the best stops based on factors such as current traffic, EV charge level, and amount of energy the EV is expected to consume. To do.

If there are charging stations in places such as supermarkets, they will also show up on the EV map. So when a driver types ‘supermarket’ into the search bar, he or she will see that a particular market includes a small charging station icon below the address and next to the market rating. EV drivers are often advised to keep their vehicles refueled whenever possible to extend battery life and avoid driving with a low battery.

Google said all new features for EVs will roll out in the coming months. The new maps feature for EVs comes three months after Google added a filter to its smartphone app for fast-charging station and EV plug compatibility.

Polestar, Volvo, General Motors, and Renault are among the automakers with vehicles that incorporate Google. Earlier this year, Google announced it would be rolling out new high-resolution Maps for cars, starting with the Volvo EX90. Polestar 3.

Google also revealed a map update for smartphones during the event. This includes live view and indoor live view enhancements that use the phone’s camera and augmented reality elements to overlay instructions such as arrows and distance markers on top of the real world.

