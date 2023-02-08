Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision Blizzard Will Hurt UK Gamers, Watchdog Says | Microsoft





The UK competition regulator has ruled that Microsoft will buy Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion ($59.6 billion). Activision Blizzard, the video game publisher behind hits like Call of Duty, will result in higher prices and less competition for UK gamers.

The Competitive Markets Authority (CMA), which launched a detailed investigation in September after raising a number of concerns about the largest acquisition in tech history, said the deal would see global competition between Microsoft’s Xbox and Sony’s PlayStation consoles. said to be weakened.

Our job is to keep UK gamers out of the crossfire of global trade that could over time damage competition and lead to higher prices, less choice and less innovation. To be a professional who conducts research. I’ve tentatively confirmed here that this may be the case.

The CMA said possible remedies to address the competition issue include the sale or spin-off of the business that makes Call of Duty, or the entire Activision division of the combined Activision Blizzard.

However, Watchdog acknowledged that a spin-off into an independent business means that the new business may not have sufficient assets and resources to operate as an independent entity.

While the CMA couldn’t completely rule out non-sale actions, behavioral remedies, such as the impregnable license guaranteeing the distribution of Call of Duty to Sony, could be used to prevent partial sales, spin-offs, or a structural solution, such as a full sale. Blocking the transaction was their preferred option.

It is the first observation that behavioral therapy in this case is likely to pose a significant efficacy risk. At this stage, the CMA believes that a specific sale and/or ban is, in principle, a viable remedy in this case.

The CMA says Microsoft could try to make Call of Duty and Activisions flagship games, one of the most popular and profitable global franchises of all time, available exclusively to Xbox console owners. I said risky.

Last year, in an attempt to allay competitive concerns, Microsoft said it would offer rival Sony a 10-year license to ensure its titles would stay on the Playstation console.

But after Microsoft acquired ZeniMax for $7.5 billion in 2020, the parent company behind games like The Elder Scrolls, Fallout and Doom, Microsoft will make several titles exclusive to its devices. I decided to.

The company had previously assured European regulators that there was no incentive to make such a move.

The CMA said Microsoft would find it commercially profitable to make Activisions games exclusive to its own consoles or, under substantially worse circumstances, only available on the PlayStation. This strategy of acquiring game studios and dedicating their content to Microsoft’s platforms has been used after Microsoft has acquired several previous game studios.

The end result, the CMA said, is that gamers may find game consoles more expensive, less range, less quality, and less service over time.

Microsoft said it believes a 10-year guarantee to keep Call of Duty on par with rivals is enough to allay competition concerns.

Rima Alaily, corporate vice president and deputy general counsel at Microsoft, is committed to providing effective and easily enforceable solutions to address CMA concerns. Our commitment to giving Sony, Nintendo, Steam and others his 100% equal access to Call of Duty in the long term will preserve the benefits of the deal for gamers and developers and increase competition in the market. increase.

The CMA’s ruling is highly likely because it comes ahead of the official findings of investigations conducted by the European Commission and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which launched legal action to block the deal in December. It is important.

An Activision Blizzard spokesperson hopes that between now and April the CMA can help us better understand our industry.People are getting great choices and fair deals to ensure that they achieve their stated obligations to foster an environment in which they can be confident that their to do.

Microsoft’s all-cash offer for Activision Blizzard, which also publishes global hits like World of Warcraft and Candy Crush, beats LinkedIn’s $26 billion acquisition in 2016.

The acquisition makes the Xbox maker the world’s third-largest gaming company, behind China’s Tencent and Japan’s maker of PlayStation game consoles Sony. It’s also the biggest deal in tech history, surpassing his $67 billion that Dell paid to buy digital storage company EMC in 2015.

