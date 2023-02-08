OnePlus 11 review: Fast Android with long battery life | Smartphone





The OnePlus 11 is one of the first smartphones to feature Qualcomm’s latest top chip, and while it’s fast and long lasting, the device’s redesign has divided opinion.

Prices for the new phones start at $729 ($699), and if they’re 100 times more expensive than last year’s OnePlus 10T, they’re pretty cheap compared to big-screen rivals from Samsung, Google, and Apple.

The large 6.7-inch OLED screen on the front, a metal-glass sandwich like most high-end smartphones, is bright, crisp, and 120Hz smooth, making it one of the best smartphones out there. The glass is curved to match the metal bands on the sides, but the phone’s relatively narrow width makes it easier to hold than wider rivals from Google and Samsung.

It’s not the first time OnePlus has used a large circular blob on the back of a phone, but it’s not for everyone.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

The black version’s frosted glass back feels good in the hand, but the large circular camera module on top is the standout feature. It’s not rated as being worth it, and it feels a little cheap.

The phone runs OxygenOS 13, a modified version of Android 13 with some customization options. Generally not aggressive, works well and behaves similarly to previous iterations. New this year is his five-year software support pledge of bi-monthly security patches and four major Android version upgrades. That’s a year longer than its predecessor, about as long as Google and Samsung with their monthly security patches, but Fairphones are six years behind and Apple is up to seven years behind, so hardware will probably outlast software in particular. If so, there is still room for improvement.

A nice alert slider on the side of the phone lets you quickly switch between silent, vibrate and ring modes. Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The GuardianSpecifications

Screen: 6.7 inch 120Hz QHD+ OLED 525ppi)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2

RAM: 8 or 16GB

Storage: 128 or 256GB

Operating System: OxygenOS 13 (Android 13)

Cameras: 50MP main, 48MP ultra-wide, 32MP 2x; 16MP selfie

Connectivity: 5G, eSIM, wifi 6/7, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, GNSS

Water resistance: IP64 (Splash proof)

Dimensions: 163.1 x 74.1 x 8.5mm

Weight: 205g

Top performance and long battery life With the included 100W USB-C power adapter, the 11 charges fully so fast that it only takes a few minutes to refill the battery.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

The 11 is powered by Qualcoms’ latest top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. It will be used in most high-end Android smartphones this year. The processor is up to 35% faster but is 40% more power efficient than its predecessor, resulting in longer battery life and cooler operating temperatures during gaming sessions. The 11 definitely feels fast in everyday operation.

Battery life is greatly improved. 11 lasts about 46-48 hours between charges. Meanwhile, the screen is in active use for 5-6 hours, 3 hours he spends on 5G, the rest on Wi-Fi. Increasing the screen resolution up to QHD+ had little impact on battery life.

When the battery eventually runs out, it only takes 23 minutes to fully charge using the 100W power adapter. This makes him slightly slower than the 10T, but not by much. The battery is rated to last at least 1,600 full charge cycles. That’s about double that of most rivals, and should last the life of the phone without needing replacement.

sustainability

Phones do not contain recycled materials, but can usually be repaired by OnePlus. The company operates a trade-in scheme and is included in its parent company’s Oppos annual sustainability report.

Camera The Hasselblad camera app is easy to use and has great features like level indicators and fun modes.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

The 11 features similar photo settings to last year’s 10 Pro, including Hasselblad camera tech. His main 48MP, 50MP ultra-wide and 32MP 2x telephoto cameras are on the back, and on the front is his decent 16MP selfie camera.

The main camera takes some of the best photos from the OnePlus, good detail and range but struggles with color balance as it loses a bit of sharpness at the edges of the frame and warm scenes sometimes look a little orange There is likely to be.

The ultra-wide camera has slightly softer details and can produce shots that are slightly darker than other cameras. The 2x telephoto is one of the better short-zoom cameras available, with good detail and balance, but it can’t bring the distance to objects significantly closer. It has a 2x optical zoom, with the best reaching up to 10x.

All three cameras struggle a bit in low-light scenarios compared to the leaders in their class. Handle well.

Macro shooting mode uses the ultra-wide-angle camera to produce great images when you get up close. But it’s hard to judge on-screen while shooting, and you have to be precise to keep the image sharp. works well for

Overall, the main camera is great for the price, but you can’t go wrong with the best Apple, Google, or Samsung in the business.

price

The OnePlus 11 is priced at $729 ($699) for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and $799 ($799) for 16GB and 256GB, shipping February 16th.

For comparison, the Google Pixel 7 is $599, the Pixel 7 Pro is $849, the Samsung Galaxy S23+ is $1,049, and the iPhone 14 Plus is $949.

verdict

The OnePlus 11 is a solid phone that offers a lot of performance, battery life and blazingly fast charging, but otherwise struggles to stand out in the crowd.

It’s solidly built and feels good in the hand, and it’s narrower than its rivals, so it’s a bit easier to hold, even though it’s a large smartphone. The screen is great, the fingerprint scanner is responsive, and the camera is solid, if not class-leading.

OxygenOS is the less aggressive version of Android and is currently supported for up to 5 years, but it’s just catching up to its major competitors. The battery should also last five years, which most competitors can’t say.

No wireless charging, only splash resistance, but overall the 11 has few drawbacks, making it a decent alternative to its big-name rivals. It’s just a little uninspired, and OnePlus isn’t flashy or cheap enough to win outright, as some great mid-range phones offer pretty much the same thing for much less money. maybe.

Pros: Good performance, decent software with 5 years of updates, long battery life and longevity, 23 minutes full charge, great screen, affordable price.

Cons: Camera not best in class, only 2x optical zoom, only splash protection, disruptive design, no wireless charging, only 2 security updates per month instead of monthly.

The in-display fingerprint scanner is one of the fastest and most responsive available, unlocking your phone quickly and reliably.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2023/feb/08/oneplus-11-review-rapid-android-with-long-battery-life-screen-charging-camera The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos