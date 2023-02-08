prognostic significance of early platelet dynamics in Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.





Patient characteristics associated with thrombocytopenia at onset of SAB

A total of 842 patients admitted for SAB from 1 July 2012 to 30 November 2020 were screened. Of those, 811 patients met the inclusion criteria. Overall, the majority of patients were male (71%) and the median age he was 59 years. The most common complications were hypertension (50%), diabetes (43%), and renal disease (26%) (Table 1). Thrombocytopenia occurred in his 29% of patients on his day 1, of which 15% were mild and 14% had MS TC. Patients who developed TC on day 1 were more likely to have coronary artery disease (17% vs. 9%, p=0.002) and renal disease (31% vs. 24%, p=0.04) than those who developed NP. it was high. Additionally, TC patients were more likely to have alcohol use disorders (19% vs. 12%, p=0.01), active malignancies (15% vs. 8%, p=0.001), and liver disease (28% vs. 10%, p<0.0001). ), especially among MS TC patients (data not shown). The majority of patients acquired SAB in the community, with a higher proportion in the NP group than in the TC group (85% vs. 79%, p=0.03), although 34% of bacteremia cases were due to MRSA was a pathogen. Platelet counts on day 1 (TC vs NP: 30% vs 36%, p=0.10). Patients who developed TC on day 1 were significantly more likely to be associated with infection from a high-risk source compared to those who developed NP on day 1 (32% vs. 18%, p<0.0001). more severe and higher rates of care as reflected by the presence of a primary source of infection (17% vs. 6%, p<0.0001) and the presence of septic shock (18% vs. 11%, p=0.003). intensive care unit (ICU) needs (43% vs 29%, p=0.0001). Notably, among TC patients, significantly more patients with MS TC experienced septic shock compared with those with mild TC or NP (21% vs 16% vs 11%, p=0.005 ) (data not shown). The most common first antistaphylococcal agent was a vancomycin-containing regimen (74%). Linezolid-containing regimens were used in only 5% of all patients. TC patients were less likely to undergo source control procedures (65% vs. 52%, p<0.001) (Table 1).

Table 1 Demographics, clinical presentation and management Platelet dynamics during SAB grouped by platelet count at onset of S. aureus bacteremia

Platelet count trends during the first 7 days after SAB onset are shown in Figure 1A. Regardless of the platelet count on day 1, the platelet count generally decreased from his SAB onset to his 23rd day, reaching a nadir. In a cohort of daily platelet counts over the first 7 days of thrombocytopenia (n = 451), a subset of patients had a change in platelet count from normal to below normal levels during his first 4 days of SAB , and vice versa were observed. Of patients with normal platelet counts on day 1, 11% (65/577) developed thrombocytopenia (NP-TC) by day 4, but no TC on day 1; Platelet counts returned to normal levels in 14% (33/234) of the patients treated. (TC-NP) by day 4. Platelet trends for the four groups based on day 1 and day 4 platelet counts and their respective mortality are shown in Figure 1B.

Figure 1

A, B Platelet trends during the first 7 days of S. aureus bacteremia. The groups compared were normal platelets (NP) vs mild thrombocytopenia (Mild TC) vs moderate-to-severe thrombocytopenia (MS TC). B Platelet trends for the four groups based on day 1 and day 4 platelet counts and respective mortality (%): TC-TC (thrombocytopenia at both time points), 21.4%. TC-NP (thrombocytopenia on day 1, recovery to normal platelet count on day 4), 5.6%. NP-NP (normal platelet count over course), 2.7%. NP-TC (normal platelet count on day 1, thrombocytopenia on day 4), 16.3%

Early trends in platelet count predict microbial persistence and mortality

Outcome analysis on platelet dynamics was performed on the subset of patients (n=752) who had platelet counts on both days 1 and 4 (Table 2). Overall, persistent bacteremia and her 30-day mortality occurred in 45% and 9%, respectively, of this patient subset. When classified by platelet dynamics, persistent bacteremia occurred most frequently in the TC-TC group at 54%, followed by NP-TC (51%), TC-NP (42%), and NP-NP (41%). (Table 2). Duration of bacteremia ranged from 1 to 23 days in the current cohort. In patients who experienced persistent TC, the duration of bacteremia was significantly prolonged by 1 day compared to patients with normal platelet counts (median: 3 vs. 2 days, respectively, p=0.005).

Table 2 Comparison of clinical outcomes by platelet dynamics (N=752)

Consistent with the above trends, mortality was highest in patients in the TC-TC group (21%). Mortality risk corresponded to severity of TC on day 4 (26%, 12%, and 3% for MS TC, mild TC, and NP, respectively, p<0.0001) (data not shown) ). The group that developed TC by day 4 (NP-TC) had odds of death of 6 compared to patients whose platelet counts remained normal from days 1 to 4 (NP-NP). fold higher (18% vs. 3%, p< 0.001). Notably, patients whose platelet counts returned to within normal range by his 4th day (TC-NP) had significantly reduced mortality compared with patients who maintained thrombocytopenia (TC-TC). . However, this difference was not statistically significant after adjusting for multiple comparisons (6% vs. 21%, p=0.16), indicating that mortality was higher than that of those who did not experience thrombocytopenia at any time during the course of SAB. approached (3%).

Patients were grouped by a 20-unit decrease in platelet count on day 4 after the onset of SAB. When day 4 platelet count was analyzed as a continuous variable, 20109/L was associated with a 26% increased relative mortality risk for each day 4 platelet count below 150109/L (RR 1.26, CI: 1.181.35, p <0.0001) (Table 3). Therefore, the platelet count on day 4 was the decision point of his 7-day platelet trajectory at the beginning of SAB and was a predictor of different mortality risks.

Table 3 Relative risk of 30-day mortality by platelet count (95% confidence interval) (N=752) Predictors of mortality identified by logistic regression analysis

Given the change in platelet counts on days 1 and 4, to identify associations between clinical variables and outcome mortality in the subset of patients who had platelet counts on both days 1 and 4 , a multivariate regression analysis was performed. Model selection considered changes in platelet trends (grouped by changes in platelet counts from day 1 to day 4), age, sex, heart failure, renal disease, risk of causing bacteremia, intracardiac meningitis, pneumonia, severe sepsis, septic shock, Pitt bacteremia score (PBS), no source control procedures, ICU stay, and MRSA. Important factors strongly associated with 30-day mortality were persistent thrombocytopenia or thrombocytopenia that developed by day 4, high-risk sources of infection, severe sepsis, age, ICU stay, renal disease, and infection. source control procedures were not implemented (Table 4). Interestingly, submodel analyzes based on platelet counts at the start of infection identified different factors for mortality. For patients with normal platelet counts at onset, significant predictors of 30-day mortality were subnormal platelet counts on day 4, age, ICU stay, renal disease, and source control procedures. was the lack of For patients with thrombocytopenia at presentation, significant predictors of mortality were persistent TC on day 4, high-risk source of infection, severe sepsis, ICU stay, and MRSA infection.

Table 4 Multivariate model of 30-day mortality (n=740) and subgroups based on platelet count trend from onset to day 4 of S. aureus bacteremia

