Krafton Announces New Video Game Studio In Montreal, First To Release Fantasy Title – Montreal





Patrick Methe has a story to tell. Now he has to build a video game studio from scratch to do just that.

After spending the past 17 years at Ubisoft Montreal, Methe is tasked with leading South Korean video game developer Krafton’s new Montreal studio.

Crafton Montreal’s first game is drawn from the South Korean fantasy novel series Birds Drinking Tears by Yong Do Lee.

The series offers a huge canvas to tell the story of four races: humans, lechons, dokkebisses, and naga.

“I like to call it some kind of medieval fantasy universe – no elves, no goblins,” Methe said. “Each race has its own lore, its own beliefs.” And the story of the novel is about an unlikely group of different races who come together to accomplish a task.

“No matter how different they are, we have to find a way to work together to achieve our goals.”

He notes that the material in the novel is so rich that he can offer several titles, saying that there is “a lot of meat around the bone”. The book hasn’t been translated into English yet, but he says the world will strike a chord.

It’s too early to predict an exact release date for the game, but the goal is a four-year production cycle. The first title is a single-player adventure, but there may be other elements as well.

Methe knows his stuff when it comes to fantasy. Before he developed games, he owned a game store and played table top games from ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ to ‘Warhammer’.

“I’ve played all these games for thousands of hours,” he said. “So now we’re honored to bring this uncharted universe to players. It’s a dream come true.”

Montreal will be the game’s lead studio, but there are already about 30-40 people in South Korea working on an artbook drawn from the novel, ensuring that everyone who comes out of the series has the same vision. .

With the smash battle royale title PUBG: Battlegrounds in its portfolio, Crafton has studios around the world.

Officially unveiled Wednesday, the new Montreal studio is Krafton’s first in Canada and third in North America, following Striking Distance Studios in San Ramon, Calif., and Unknown Worlds in San Francisco.

Methe, who became Krafton Montreal’s first employee in October, says the new studio will gradually grow to 150 people over three years for the first game. He has his 12-person staff, including producer Benoit Frappier, games director Frederic Duroc, and technology director Martin Paradis, a former Ubisoft employee.

Methe is currently looking for office space and has already visited dozens of places to settle.

No stranger to the city, Methe has spent over 17 years at Ubisoft Montreal, working on the Splinter Cell, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six franchises.

He says he spent eight months discussing the project with Krafton in making the move to head up the new studio.

“The more we talked about it, the more excited I was about this adventure,” he said. “But it was a tough decision because I had so many years he spent at Ubisoft.”

He was sold after traveling to Seoul to meet with Krafton’s management team, which included CEO Chang-han Kim, who has a background in game development.

Crafton Studios is the latest studio to emerge on the Montreal gaming hotbed, already with Behavior Interactive, Bethesda, Ubisoft, Eidos, Electronic Arts, Epic, Gameloft, Rovio, Square Enix, WB Games and 2K’s Cloud Chamber. It is based.

The city ranks among the top five video game development hubs in the world, with more than 200 studios and 19,000 workers working in the industry, according to Montreal International, the city’s economic development agency.

Ubisoft led the way and opened the shop in 1997.

“I think there was some success 20 years ago, but slowly but surely people came to realize that the pool of talent available here is very high,” Methe said. say. “And now what’s very exciting for the developers here is that there’s a huge array. There’s big huge studios, and there’s very small indie studios, and everything in between. So there’s something for everyone. there is.

“That’s what makes the Montreal market so vibrant.”

