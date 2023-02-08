Google’s AI-powered ‘multisearch’ to combine text and images in a single query goes global TechCrunch





Among other AI-focused announcements, Google said today that its new “multisearch” feature will be available to users worldwide on mobile devices wherever Google Lens is already available. shared that The search feature, which allows users to search using both text and images at the same time, was first introduced last April as a way to modernize his Google search to make better use of smartphone capabilities. A variation of this, Multisearch Nearby, will also be available worldwide in the coming months, as will Multisearch for the web and his new Lens feature for Android users.

As Google previously explained, multisearch is powered by an AI technology called the Multitasking Unified Model (MUM). MUM is able to understand information in a variety of formats, including text, photos, and videos, and derive insights and connections between topics, concepts, and ideas. Google made her MUM work within the Visual Search feature of Google Lens, allowing users to add text to their visual search queries.

“By introducing Lens, we have redefined the meaning of search. Press conference in Paris.

For example, users can search Google for a photo of a shirt they like and ask Lens where they can find other types of apparel in the same pattern, such as skirts and socks. Or you can point your phone at the broken part of your bike and type a query like “how to fix” into Google Search. This combination of words and images may allow Google to process and understand search queries that were previously infeasible or difficult to type with text alone.

This technique is most useful for shopping searches where you can find clothes you like, but in different colors and styles. You can also Multisearch also allows users to filter and refine results by brand, color and visual attributes, Google said.

The feature was made available to users in the US last October and expanded to India in December. As of today, Google says Multisearch is available to all mobile his users worldwide, in all languages ​​and countries where Lens is available.

Google announced today that it will soon be expanding its Multisearch Nearby variant as well.

Last May, Google announced that it might be possible to send multisearch queries to local businesses (aka “multisearch near me”). This will return search results for the item the user was looking for, matching the inventory of local retailers and other businesses. For example, for a bike with a broken part, adding the text “near me” to a search query with a photo can help find local bike shops and hardware shops that have the replacement parts you need.

Google says the feature will be available in all languages ​​and countries where Lens is available in the coming months. It will also be extended beyond mobile devices with support for multi-search on the web in the coming months.

As for its new search product, the search giant has hinted at an upcoming Google Lens feature that will allow Android users to instantly search for what they see in photos and videos on their phone’s apps and websites without leaving the app or website. It was pointed out that the website. Google calls it “searching the screen,” and says it’s available anywhere Lens is offered.

Google also shared a new milestone for Google Lens, noting that people are now using the technology more than 10 billion times a month.

