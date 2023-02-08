Google launches AI-powered contextual translation





Today, Google released AI-powered features for Google Translate. It provides useful contextual translations on mobile and web.

contextual translation

One of the key changes to Google Translate is the addition of more contextual translation options, including explanations and examples in the translated language.

It allows users to accurately translate words, phrases and idioms based on intent and context.

This feature will be rolling out in English, French, German, Japanese, and Spanish in the coming weeks.

New design

Google has also given a new look to its Translate app on Android, and a new look is coming to iOS soon.

The new design has a larger canvas for input, giving you easy access to voice typing, conversation translation, and lens camera translation.

Google also added new gestures to make the app easier to use, like selecting languages ​​with fewer taps and swiping to see recent translations.

The new design makes translation results easier to read, with dynamic fonts that adjust as you type text, alternating between translations and dictionary definitions to easily look up different meanings.

Plus, 33 more languages ​​are now available in your device’s translation app, including Basque, Corsican, and Hawaiian.

image translation

Another development in the world of Google Translate is the extension of image translation.

With the help of advanced machine learning, the app can now translate complex images and blend the translated text into them to make them look more natural (with 6GB+ RAM available on Android smartphones with

Google recently expanded Web Image Translation to allow users to translate image-based content.

Google Translate continues to experiment with AI-driven experiences, promising users faster, more accurate, and more dynamic translations within the app and around the world.

With these new features, the company hopes to make translation even more accessible to its 1 billion users.

Featured Image: IB Photography/Shutterstock

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-launches-ai-powered-contextual-translations/478863/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

