Ultrasonic illusion can make touchscreen buttons feel real





Momentarily removing your finger from a glass plate and ultrasound can make it feel like you’ve pressed a button, which could be useful in virtual reality and new kinds of displays.

Technology February 8, 2023

Touchscreens like this can feel like they have push buttons thanks to ultrasonic vibrations.

Shutterstock/Zabich

The illusion of pressing a button when you touch a flat surface using ultrasound can be used to add an extra dimension to touchscreen devices.

When you press the button with your finger, the friction causes the skin to stretch, and when you release the button, the friction decreases and the skin relaxes. Exploiting this effect by using ultrasound to abruptly change the friction of a surface can change the feel of an object, but I’m not sure how this happened or how reliably this effect was produced. It was unclear whether

Now Michal Wiertlewski and his colleagues at the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands have created a glass plate that can quickly change friction. It does this with an actuator that emits ultrasonic waves to vibrate the plate.

The researchers mounted a camera under the plate to see what happened when people pushed the glass, and used ultrasound to influence its progression.I realized that I was stressed when I saw the image [in the form of] Elastic energy is stored in the skin when you push on an object, and you can release that energy, says Wiertewski. Its release feels like the object is actually moving.

The ultrasound mimics the sensation of pressing and releasing a button, temporarily levitating your fingers to reduce friction and relax your skin.

The team tested how this effect worked on 12 people and found that if friction was reduced by ultrasound with a wavelength of 2 micrometers or longer, they were 75% more likely to feel a button press. discovered. We have a better understanding of how to design these virtual buttons, says Wiertewski.

Ultrasonic vibration works using a thin glass screen that can be added as another layer on top of an existing screen, but more testing is needed first, he says. In people with very tough skin, the effect seems less noticeable, he says.

The technology, which harnesses ultrasound, could be very useful for virtual reality and new kinds of touchscreen displays, says Patrick Haggard of University College London. One of the problems with touchscreens, he said, is that you can’t know what you’re doing without actually looking at it, but if you can design the feel of pressing certain keys, you can feel what you’re doing. maybe you can.

More on these topics:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newscientist.com/article/2358256-ultrasound-illusion-could-make-buttons-on-a-touchscreen-feel-real/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos