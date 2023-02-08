UK takes aim at Microsoft’s $69 billion ‘Call of Duty’ deal





Deal Raises Concerns – Regulatory Acquisition Threatens Xbox and PlayStation Rivalry

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain has set a new hurdle for Microsoft’s (MSFT.O) $69 billion takeover of Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O) . The rivalry between Xbox and Sony’s PlayStation.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Wednesday that the biggest deal in gaming history announced a year ago resulted in higher prices, less choice for millions of players, less innovation and stifling competition in cloud gaming. said it could lead to

Activision’s flagship “Call of Duty” franchise has been important in fostering competition between consoles, and Microsoft has decided to either make the game an Xbox exclusive or, under significantly worse circumstances, only available on the PlayStation. He said he could benefit from doing so.

The deal has been under scrutiny in the US, Europe and the UK, with the CMA showing its willingness to take on Big Tech when it blocks Facebook owner Meta’s acquisition of Giphy in 2021.

In December, the United States moved to block the deal, citing Microsoft’s record of hoarding valuable game content. .

Sources told Reuters last month that the EU was also preparing a statement against the deal.

Alex Hafner, a competitor at law firm Floodgate, said the CMA’s comments suggested that a structural commitment, such as an asset sale, may be the only way to allay its concerns. Stated.

“This would clearly call into question the strategic rationale for this deal,” Hafner said. “Microsoft faces a daunting task of getting the green light for global regulation.”

Microsoft has promised to keep ‘Call of Duty’ on the PlayStation. The popularity of the first-person shooter franchise hasn’t waned nearly 20 years after its release, with the latest title making him $1 billion in sales in his first 10 days of October. .

But the US tech giant says the deal is more than “Call of Duty.”

Acquiring the company that also makes Overwatch and Candy Crush will drive growth not just in consoles, but in mobile, PC and cloud gaming, helping it compete with the likes of Tencent and Sony, the company said. said.

However, Sony opposed the deal last year, saying it was “bad for competition, bad for the gaming industry, bad for gamers themselves.”

Cross-fire

Martin Coleman, chairman of the CMA study, said UK gamers should not get caught up in a global deal that could hurt competition and lead to higher prices, less choice and less innovation. is his job.

“We tentatively discovered that this could be the case here,” he said.

Activision shares fell 3% in early New York trading. Microsoft, which announced an AI-driven refresh of its search feature on Tuesday, rose 2.4%.

Microsoft said it would address the CMA’s concerns.

“Our commitment to granting long-term 100% equal access to Call of Duty to Sony, Nintendo, Steam and others preserves the benefits of the deal for gamers and developers and helps us compete in the marketplace. ,” said Deputy General Counsel Rima Alaily.

Activision Blizzard said its findings are preliminary and it hopes it will help regulators better understand the industry before issuing a final report by April 26. .

Reported by Paul Sandle and Aby Jose Koilparambil.Edited by Michael Holden, Bernadette Baum and Jane Merriman

