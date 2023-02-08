Google details plans to use AI in search results





CNN—

A day after rival Microsoft unveiled an AI-powered revamp of Bing, Google detailed plans Wednesday to use artificial intelligence technology to fundamentally change the way people find information online.

At an event held at the Paris office, Google SVP Prabhakar Raghavan announced that Google is bringing the magic of generative AI directly into its core search product, using artificial intelligence to pave the way for the next frontier of information products. said to open

Generative AI is the technology behind ChatGPT, a viral AI chatbot tool backed by Microsoft. These tools are trained on vast amounts of information online to generate compelling written responses to user prompts and queries. It can also be used to generate images.

In his presentation, Raghavan said the technology will enable Google’s search engine to provide more complex and conversational responses to queries. This includes itemizing the best times to see different constellations, and pros and cons for buying an electric car.

The potential of generative AI goes far beyond language and text, he said, noting that information can be searched visually using this new technology.

Generative AI can already automate sneaker 360-degree rotations from just a handful of still photos. This is something that previously required merchants to use hundreds of product photos and expensive techniques, Raghavan said. In the future, it is easy to imagine that generative AI will enable people to interact with visual information in entirely new ways.

Wednesday’s event comes just days after Google unveiled a new AI-powered chatbot called Bard in an obvious bid to compete with ChatGPT’s viral success. Access to Bard opened to trusted testers earlier this week, and Google plans to roll out the tool to the public in the coming weeks, according to a blog post Monday by CEO Sundar Pichai.

Raghavan said it will continue to use feedback from internal and external testing to ensure it meets high standards of quality, safety and evidence before launching more broadly.

Microsoft held its own press conference on Tuesday, intensifying the AI ​​arms race among tech giants. At a Microsoft event, the tech giant announced an AI-powered overhaul of his Bing search engine and his Edge web browser. Last month, Microsoft confirmed plans to invest billions in his OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT.

ChatGPT’s rapid rise in popularity has reportedly prompted Google management to declare a code red status for its core product, online search. In the two months since it went public, ChatGPT has been used to generate essays and lyrics, answering questions you may have previously searched on Google.

The underlying technology that supports bards isn’t generally widely available, but it’s been around for a while. Google announced its Language Model for Conversational Applications (or LaMDA) a couple of years before him, and said the technology powers his Bard. LaMDA made headlines late last year when a former Google engineer claimed the chatbot had sentience. His claims were widely criticized in the AI ​​community.

The rise of AI-powered chatbots and the incorporation of this technology into products such as online search can also be risky. Because these tools are trained on online data, experts say they can perpetuate biases and spread misinformation. Many of the AI-powered chatbots released by tech giants over the years, from Microsoft’s infamous Tay in 2016 to last year’s Metas BlenderBot3, got into trouble shortly after going public for offensive remarks. encountered.

But Google and its rivals are betting more and more on the technology’s potential to reimagine one of the most basic products on the Internet: search.

After 25 years of searching, our story is just beginning, says Raghavan. We’re on the cusp of even more exciting AI-enabled innovations that will change the way people search, work, and play. Reinventing the meaning of search, the best is yet to come.

