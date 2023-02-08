Rumors that Apple Watch “Series X” and Apple Watch SE 3 with large display will be released next year





Apple will release the so-called “Apple Watch Series X” and third-generation Apple Watch SE models with larger displays in 2024, according to a study shared last week by technology research firm Omdia analyst David Hsieh. It’s a schedule.

In a research note, Hsieh claims the Series X will come in 1.89-inch and 2.04-inch display size options, making it 5% to 10% larger than the Apple Watch Series 8, depending on case size. These measurements apply to a rectangular display panel, but the Apple Watch’s rounded bezels mean the actual viewing area is smaller.

The Apple Watch Series X will have similar branding to the iPhone X, but the name has not been confirmed. Hsieh may be using the “Series X” name as a placeholder based on the fact that the model is expected to be the 10th generation of his Apple Watch. His original Apple Watch was announced in September 2014 and released in April 2015.

As for the third-generation Apple Watch SE, Hsieh expects the device to have the same display size as the Apple Watch Series 8. If his new Apple Watch SE adopts the same slimmer bezels as the Series 8, this means it will be available in 41mm and 41mm, compared to the current Apple Watch SE’s 40mm and 44mm. 45mm case size. He also expects his Apple Watch Series 9 this year to keep the same display size as the Series 8.

Like analysts Ross Young and Jeff Pugh, Shay believes the next-generation Apple Watch Ultra will feature a larger 2.13-inch display when measured as a rectangle.Current Apple Watch The Ultra’s display is a 1.99-inch rectangle.

